Ole Miss Baseball vs. Austin Peay Starting Lineup, Start Time and TV Channel

Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will return to action on Tuesday afternoon for a non-conference matchup against the Austin Peay Governors at Swayse Field in Oxford (Miss.).

After dropping the program's SEC series opener to the Texas Longhorns this past weekend in the Lone Star State, Bianco and Co. will look to get back on track in a midweek clash against the Governors.

“It was nice to see. It was nice to see him hit a couple balls good and we’re going to need it. He’s caught, like I said, he’s caught his rear end off and I’m proud of him for that," Bianco said of veteran catcher Austin Fawley. "But we need more production. He knows that and (today) was nice.”

Now, all eyes are on the Rebels versus Austin Peay with first pitch set for 4 p.m. CT at Swayze Field in Oxford.

The Pitching Matchup:

RHP Owen Kelly (1-0, 4.26 ERA) vs. LHP Chance Cox (0-1, 11.40 ERA)

Broadcast Information:

Tuesday's game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Jake Hromada (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) on the call.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

lucky lineup 🍀 pic.twitter.com/h2s6M4XN2p — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) March 17, 2026

The Scouting Report: Austin Peay Edition

- Roland Fanning is the 12th head baseball coach in Austin Peay history and is in his fourth season leading the Governors. He's the reigning two-time ASUN Conference Coach of the Year, after guiding Austin Peay to back-to-back 35-win seasons, which included 45 wins last year. He's accumulated a 117-76 overall record entering Tuesday's game.

- Despite the success of the past two seasons, the Governors begin week six of the 2026 baseball season at 11-9. Austin Peay began the season with a four-game series against UNLV, splitting it 2-2. It then won a series with Eastern Michigan with a pair of wins but lost the next series against Cincinnati with a loss to Mississippi State in between.

- Most recently, Austin Peay is coming off its conference-opening series against Bellarmine. The Governors won two games and scored at least eight runs in all three games.

- Outfielders Zion Taylor and Paris Pridgen have had almost identical batting averages at .385 and .382, respectively, but each offer something unique to Austin Peay's offense. Taylor has excelled at getting multi-base hits, collecting 11 including three home runs.

- Pridgen is one of the most effective baserunners in the country having already secured 16 stolen bases, which is tops for the ASUN and 10th in the country. Andres Matias and Ty Wisdom are also hitting above .300 for the year. Matias leads the team with 24 RBI, and they both have four homers.

More Ole Miss News:

Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss

The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

Join the Community: