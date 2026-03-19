Ole Miss Baseball vs. Kentucky Wildcats Starting Lineup, Start Time and How to Watch

The Ole Miss Rebels will square off against the Kentucky Wildcats on Thursday night at Swayze Field for a Game 1 matchup to open the three-game SEC series in Oxford.

In what will be the a pivotal in-conference series for Bianco and the Rebels, Ole Miss will look to get back on track after falling to the Texas Longhorns last weekend in the Lone Star State.

"We’ve just got to play better and play more consistently. We didn’t play well this weekend [at Texas]. Surely the last two days on both sides of the ball, we’ve got to play better," Bianco said on Tuesday.

"In our league, if you don’t play well, you lose, especially when you’re playing a team that was 17-0 or 18-0 [and] the No. 2 team in the country. We beat them on Friday. Even last Tuesday against a very good Southern Miss team.

"There’s no doubt it’s in us — offensively and on the mound. We just didn’t do it."

Now, with first pitch set for 7 p.m. CT at Swayze Field, all eyes are on Hunter Elliott set to take the mound in Game 1 against the Wildcats.

PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS

Game 1: LHP Hunter Elliott (2-0, 4.38 ERA) vs. LHP Ben Cleaver (1-0, 1.84 ERA)

Ole Miss LHP Hunter Elliott throws a pitch against Wright State on Feb. 28, 2025 at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss. | Ole Miss Athletics

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Thursday's game will be broadcast live on SEC Network with Clay Matvick (PxP) and Lance Cormier (analyst) on the call. Friday and Saturday's games will be streamed on SEC Network+ with Richard Cross (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) on the call.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

The Starting Lineup:

posted up 👊 pic.twitter.com/nHOAd5sSqq — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) March 19, 2026

The Scouting Report: Kentucky Edition

- Head baseball coach Nick Mingione is in his 10th year guiding Kentucky's program. He's one of the most successful coaches in program history, twice earning National Coach of the Year honors from Perfect Game and the NCBWA, most recently in 2024. The Wildcats took a slight step back last season but still finished above .500 and reached the NCAA Clemson Regional.

- Kentucky appears to be back on track in 2026, starting 18-2 through 20 games, including a three-game sweep of Alabama to open conference action last weekend. The Wildcats have a potent offense, scoring at least 10 runs in nine of their games so far this season. They excel in baserunning, ranking fourth in the country and second in the SEC with 64 stolen bases to this point of the season.

- Junior outfielder Jayce Tharnish leads the team in stolen bases and hits, recording 14 and 31, respectively. However, Ethan Hindle is Kentucky's most dangerous batter with 17 extra base hits this season, including nine doubles and six homers. He's driven home a team-leading 25 runs and is slugging at .716 percent.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Baseball.

- Kentucky could be without preseason All-American Tyler Bell, who has been dealing with shoulder soreness and has participated in only six games this season. He was in the lineup for Kentucky's last game on Sunday against Alabama.

- Kentucky's weekend rotation have consisted of Jaxon Jelkin, Ben Cleaver and Nate Harris. Jelkin is undefeated for the year with four wins and 26.2 innings worked. He's struck out 31 batters.

- Harris has been productive as just a sophomore, giving up no home runs to the 92 batters he's faced. Cleaver has been solid, holding a 1.55 ERA, but has seen limited action in his starts. He's recording more than a strikeout per inning though, with 200 K's over 14.2 innings worked.

More Ole Miss News:

Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss

The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

Join the Community: