The Ole Miss Rebels will square off against the Kentucky Wildcats on Friday night at Swayze Field with Mike Bianco and Co. eyeing the program's first SEC series win of the year.

Behind a masterclass performance from Hunter Elliott on the bump in Game 1, the Rebels took a commanding 1-0 lead in the series with Ole Miss now one victory away from claming the three-game stretch.

Elliott, the left-handed ace of the staff, went 6.1 innings, allowing no runs on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks. It was basically Elliott at his best, managing the game and keeping the Wildcats off the bases, facing just 24 batters.

Now, Game 2 is set for Friday night in Oxford with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. CT with Ole Miss eyeing the series win.

The Pitching Matchup:

Game 2: Hudson Calhoun vs. RHP Jaxon Jelkin (4-0, 3.38 ERA)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Friday and Saturday's games will be streamed on SEC Network+ with Richard Cross (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) on the call.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

The Kentucky Scouting Report:

- Kentucky appears to be back on track in 2026, starting 18-2 through 20 games, including a three-game sweep of Alabama to open conference action last weekend. The Wildcats have a potent offense, scoring at least 10 runs in nine of their games so far this season. They excel in base-running, ranking fourth in the country and second in the SEC with 64 stolen bases to this point of the season.

- Junior outfielder Jayce Tharnish leads the team in stolen bases and hits, recording 14 and 31, respectively. However, Ethan Hindle is Kentucky's most dangerous batter with 17 extra base hits this season, including nine doubles and six homers. He's driven home a team-leading 25 runs and is slugging at .716 percent.

- Kentucky could be without preseason All-American Tyler Bell, who has been dealing with shoulder soreness and has participated in only six games this season. He was in the lineup for Kentucky's last game on Sunday against Alabama.

More Ole Miss News:

Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss

The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

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