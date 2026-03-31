Ole Miss Baseball vs. Little Rock Trojans Start Time and TV Channel in Midweek Clash

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss Baseball (19-10, 3-6 SEC) hosts Little Rock (17-11, 5-1 OVC) for their annual Kid's Day game Tuesday afternoon at Swayze Field. First pitch is set for 11 a.m.

LEADING OFF

- Ole Miss went 0-4 last week, losing the midweek to Memphis and being swept by Mississippi State over the weekend.

- The Rebels opened their home slate 16-0 before losing in game two of the Kentucky series. The 16-0 home start was the best in program history.

- Tristan Bissetta became the fastest Rebel to hit 13 home runs in a season, hitting his 13th home run on March 19, just 23 games into the year.

- Bissetta comes into the week ranked second in the SEC in home runs (14), third in total bases (85), fourth in RBI (38), sixth in RBI per game (1.31), and sixth in slugging percentage (.766)

- Judd Utermark is ranked fourth in the SEC in runs scored (34), fifth in home runs (11), and 10th in runs per game (1.17).

- Utermark and Bissetta have combined to hit 25 of Ole Miss' 48 (52.1%) home runs this season.

- Dom Decker is ranked second in the SEC and fifth in the NCAA in walks with 32. He is averaging 1.10 walks per game.

- Hunter Elliott is ranked ninth in the SEC in strikeouts with 51 punchouts on the season. His K/9 sits at 12.63 which is also ninth in the SEC.

- The Ole Miss pitching staff has struck out 331 batters, second-most in the SEC and fifth in the NCAA.

PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS

LHP Grayson Gibson (1-1, 2.25 ERA) vs. LHP Nic Bronzini (0-1, 11.57 ERA)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Tuesday's game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Will Kollmeyer (PxP) and Matt McLaughlin (analyst) on the call.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Baseball.

The Scouting Report: Little Rock Trojans Edition

- Chris Curry leads Little Rock in his 12th season at the helm. He's recorded over 280 wins for the program. Curry and the Trojans have broken out the past three seasons to have some of the most postseason success in program history. 2023 and 2024 saw the Trojans break the 30-win plateau, while last season Little Rock took home its first-ever OVC Tournament crown and second-ever NCAA Regional berth.

- The Trojans are off to a good start in 2026, holding a 17-11 record entering Tuesday's game, which includes a 5-1 record against OVC opponents. Little Rock opened conference play by sweeping Tennessee Tech in a three-game series and are coming off two wins against Southern Indiana. The Trojans are capable of putting up runs, earning a pair of run-rule victories.

- Kade Smith and Easton Roe have been Little Rock's strongest hitters this season, each hitting over .350. Smith has also been a threat in power hitting as he's second on the team in homers with four. Angel Cano leads the home run department with five. Smith has also driven the most runs home with 25 and Ty Rhoades is just behind with 24.

- The Trojans have thrown five different Tuesday pitchers. Gage Haley has started on Tuesday's twice this season, holding a 5.73 ERA and 19 strikeouts. He's earned a 2-1 record in his 11 appearances this season. Nic Bronzini (11.57), Malcolm Brown (5.91) and Jack Cline (10.80) are other midweek pitchers who could see action in Tuesday's competition.

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