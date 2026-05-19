As the Rebels begin their postseason stand on Tuesday, five stood out to the SEC and have been honored to the all-conference team for their respective positions.

SEC named Walker Hooks to the First Team as one of three relief pitchers.

Will Furniss, Cade Townsend, and Judd Utermark were all three named to the Second Team at their respective positions. Hunter Elliott was named to the All-Defensive Team as the only pitcher.

Hooking the First Since Gonzalez

Walker Hooks pitches as Ole Miss Rebels take on Vanderbilt Commodores. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hooks is the only Rebel to be named to First Team All-SEC Honors this year and the first since 2022, when Jacob Gonzales followed the 2021 Doug Nikhazy, becoming only the second relief pitcher since the league placed a difference between starting and relief pitching, after Parker Caracci took the title in 2018.

The left-handed pitcher is ranked second in fewest walks allowed with only six and tied for sixth in a 6.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio in league games. After the regular season, Hooks is leading the SEC in his 17 appearances, with an ERA of 1.73 and a 0.80 WHIP in conference play. On top of that, tied for his seven saves.

Hooks has had a strong season thus far in his 22 appearances, holding a 3-1 record, an ERA of 2.12, and seven saves. Only having nine walks, 53 strikeouts, and a .181 against over 46.2 innings of mound time.

Most notably, he has allowed just three earned runs over his last 12 appearances, and of his last seven save opportunities, he has converted six.

Furniss on Fire

Will Furniss reacts as he touches home, after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Murray State Racers. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Furniss found his name on the Second Team All-SEC. Furniss is leading the Rebels in his batting average at .322 and on-base percentage at .439.

During conference play, we saw him shine with a .315 batting average, 26 RBI, and six home runs. He is 13th in the SEC in total RBI, with 52.

Thirteen must be his lucky number, as he is also tied for 13th-most in Ole Miss history with 213 career games.

Sending Success Back to the Town

Ole Miss Rebels' Cade Townsend pitches as Ole Miss Rebels take on LSU Tigers. | Jake Crandall/ Montgomery Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Townsend keeps adding to his sophomore stack of accolades. In addition to his recent Golden Spikes Award Semifinalist announcement, he was named to the All-SEC Second Team.

For the first time since 2021, he was able to put together three consecutive quality starts against Florida, LSU, and Tennessee, allowing two or fewer runs earned in six innings.

Townsend carries a 12.36 strikeouts per nine innings ranking eighth in the SEC. Townsend leads all Rebel starters in ERA at 3.81, opposing batting average at .218, fewest home runs allowed, sitting at 9, and with 26 batters struck out looking. Ranking twice at 11th in the SEC, he has a WHIP of 1.12 and a 4.76 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Utermark Keeps Slugging

Ole Miss infielder Judd Utermark fouls off a ball during a college baseball game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He breaks records. The Ole Miss slugger is a force to be reckoned with, as pitchers would prefer to avoid his presence. Utermark joined his teammates on the Second All-SEC Team.

It is no surprise Utermark leads the rebels in slugging percentage (.649), 66 runs scored, 67 hits, 20 home runs, and 137 total bases.

He became the first ever Rebel to post multiple 20-homer seasons and the career leader in home runs, as he sent one in the final week to reach 49.

Defensively Elite Elliot

Starting pitcher Hunter Elliott reacts after a strike out to end the sixth inning against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Elliot was named to the league's All-Defensive Team, leading the Rebels with 96 strikeouts, 71 innings pitched, and picking off four baserunners this season. While on the mound, only five runners have accomplished a stolen base, and only seven total attempts in over 71 innings, making him a clear defensive star.

With over 312 career strikeouts and to become one of three Rebels to strike out 300 batters in their career, he continues to prove his dominance. With only four strikeouts left, Elliot will complete the 100 strikeout mark for a third time in his career.

The Rebels begin the postseason at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama, where they take on No. 16-seeded Missouri on Tuesday Morning for a chance to take on in-state rivals Mississippi State.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.