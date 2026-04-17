Ole Miss Baseball vs. Tennessee Volunteers Start Time, Starting Lineup and TV Channel

Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will hit the road to Knoxville (Tenn.) this weekend for a three-game SEC series against a fiery Tennessee Volunteers squad at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

After sweeping the LSU Tigers last weekend in Oxford, the Rebels will look to keep the momentum alive against another talented Southeastern Conference opponent - this time in enemy territory.

Ole Miss' pitching - spearheaded by Walker Hooks out of the bullpen - has given the Rebels life as SEC play ramps up this spring.

“He’s really pitched lights out all year,” Ole Miss' Mike Bianco said last weekend. “Give (Ole Miss pitching coach) Joel (Mangrum) a lot of credit. He talked early on, probably before I was ready to to do it. He said, ‘Hey, you know, I like Hooks at the end.’ At that time it was early preseason.

"We didn’t, but the numbers, like he said, he throws strikes, he misses bats, he’s left-handed, he can control the running game. All the things that you look for for a guy at the end. Then he’s gotten the opportunity and run with it. Far before (two weeks ago) in Gainesville. This has been coming.”

Now, Ole Miss will look to utilize a strong rotation this weekend at Lindsey Nelson Stadium with Hunter Elliott set to take the mound for Game 1 against the Volunteers.

Lineup for Game One pic.twitter.com/Dc2FFd0Rgp — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) April 17, 2026

PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS

Friday: LHP Hunter Elliott (3-1, 3.69 ERA) vs. RHP Landon Mack (3-2, 3.75 ERA)

Saturday: RHP Cade Townsend (3-1, 2.02 ERA) vs. RHP Tegan Kuhns (2-3, 3.77 ERA)

Sunday: RHP Taylor Rabe (3-1, 3.16 ERA) vs. LHP Evan Blanco (3-2, 3.67 ERA)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

All three games this weekend will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Myan Patel (PxP) and Cody Hawn (analyst) on the call.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

Ole Miss and Tennessee will start at 5:30 p.m. CT with Elliott set to take the mound for the Rebels.

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Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.