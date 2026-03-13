Ole Miss Baseball vs. Texas Longhorns Starting Lineup, Start Time and How to Watch

OXFORD, Miss. – For the first time since 1912, Ole Miss Baseball (15-3) travels to Austin, Texas this weekend to open SEC play against No. 2 Texas (16-0). First pitch on Friday is set for 6:30 p.m. while Saturday is set for 2:30 p.m. and Sunday is set for 1 p.m.

LEADING OFF

- The Rebels are Top 10 in double plays turned (11), on base percentage (.426), runs scored (147), slugging percentage (.537), stolen bases (20), strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.76), strikeouts per nine innings (12.7), WHIP (1.13), and walks per nine innings (3.37).

- Judd Utermark hit .412 with four home runs and 10 RBI last week. He now has 10 home runs on the season and is one of 11 players in Division I with double digit home runs.

- Utermark is ranked second in the SEC in home runs, third in home runs per game, third in runs scored, and fifth in total bases.

- Dom Decker now leads the SEC in walks and walks per game and has reached base in all 18 games this season.

- Ole Miss pitchers are now up to 218 total strikeouts on the season, second-most in the SEC and fourth-highest in the NCAA.

- The Rebel pitching staff is also ranked second in the SEC in K/9 (12.7), third in ERA (2.68), sixth in strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.76), and seventh in WHIP (1.13).

PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUP

Game 1: LHP Hunter Elliott (2-0, 3.66 ERA) vs. RHP Ruger Riojas (4-0, 1.23 ERA)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

All three games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Wiley Ballard (PxP) and Ty Harrington (analyst) on the call.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Baseball.

SCOUTING REPORT

Second-year head coach Jim Schlossnagle guided Texas into its first two seasons in the SEC, accumulating 60 wins in just under 75 games with the Longhorns. Sixteen of those wins have come this season as Schlossnagle and the Longhorns are undefeated and ranked as high as No. 2 in the country entering this weekend.

En route to their 16 wins in 2026, the Longhorns have won six by run rules with a pair of shutouts. Texas dropped No. 9 Coastal Carolina, Baylor and Ohio State to claim the BRUCE BOLT College Classic, a tournament Ole Miss also participated in.

Texas has one of the most potent offenses in the country. The Longhorns have scored 162 runs in 16 games, for an average of 10.1 per game.

Seven of Texas' primary starters average a .300 hitting percentage or better, with Aiden Robbins leading the charge at .406. He leads the team with 26 hits, 11 of which have been for extra bases. Texas also has blasted 30 home runs this season, which Robbins also leads with six.

Courtesy of Hunter Ellio

Texas' projected starters for the weekend are Ruger Riojas, Luke Harrison and Dylan Volantis. Riojas, Texas' Friday starter, paces the team with four wins on a 1.23 ERA. He's the best strikeout pitcher in the conference, already with 42 K's in four appearances and 22.0 innings pitched, a total that ranks second in the nation. Harrison and Volantis have three combined wins and almost 50 strikeouts between the two.

Harrison has given up the most runs of the three with eight, but the entire staff ranks at the top of the conference in ERA with a team 2.42 mark. Behind the pitchers is stellar defense, as Texas holds the fourth-best fielding percentage in t

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