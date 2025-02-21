Ole Miss Baseball Weekend Preview: Rebels Host Eastern Kentucky
The Ole Miss Rebels are hoping to keep their winning ways alive this weekend as they play host to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Swayze Field.
Ole Miss (3-1) has won back-to-back games on the diamond, one in the Shriners Children's College Showdown against nationally-ranked Clemson and one in the midweek against Arkansas State that came via a walk-off, two-run home run in extra innings. Sandwiched in the middle of the Rebels' solid start, however, was a run-rule loss to the Texas Longhorns last weekend that soured an otherwise-perfect record.
This weekend, the Rebels are expected to trot out the same starting rotation that they did last weekend in Arlington, but it's very possible that head coach Mike Bianco continues to tinker with his lineup in other spots as he indicated in a preseason media availability.
"Baseball's different," Bianco said at Ole Miss baseball's media day. "It's not like the football quarterback who starts and, barring any injury, that guy's going to start 12 games for you. The rotation can go up and down. Guys can move from bullpen to starter, and same with position players.
"Some of our guys are athletic enough and can play multiple positions, that's going to give us an opportunity to find that best nine, meaning collectively, that's your best team."
Here's an overarching preview of what to expect this weekend at Swayze Field.
WHO: Eastern Kentucky Colonels vs. Ole Miss Rebels
WHERE: Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field -- Oxford, Miss.
WHEN: Feb. 21-23
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS
FRIDAY, Feb. 21 -- 2 p.m. CT
UM LHP Hunter Elliott (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. EKU RHP Ryker Walton (0-1, 3.86 ERA)
SATURDAY, Feb. 22 -- 1:30 p.m. CT
UM RHP Riley Maddox (0-1, 16.20 ERA) vs. EKU LHP Bradley Gagen (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
SUNDAY, Feb. 23 -- Noon CT
UM RHP Mason Nichols (0-0, 9.00 ERA) vs. EKU RHP Elijah Underhill (0-1, 8.31 ERA)
TELEVISION: SEC Network+
Play-by-Play: Jake Hromada; Analyst: Keith Kessinger
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
FRIDAY: Play-by-Play: Eli Savoie; Color: Brad Henderson
SATURDAY: Play-by-Play: Gary Darby; Color: Brad Henderson
SUNDAY: Play-by-Play: David Kellum; Color: Brad Henderson