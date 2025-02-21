The Grove Report

Ole Miss Baseball Weekend Preview: Rebels Host Eastern Kentucky

The Ole Miss Rebels have their first home weekend series of the year against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

John Macon Gillespie

Ole Miss infielder Luke Hill reacts after hitting a home run against Clemson in the Shriners Children's College Showdown in Arlington, Texas.
Ole Miss infielder Luke Hill reacts after hitting a home run against Clemson in the Shriners Children's College Showdown in Arlington, Texas. / Ole Miss Athletics

The Ole Miss Rebels are hoping to keep their winning ways alive this weekend as they play host to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Swayze Field.

Ole Miss (3-1) has won back-to-back games on the diamond, one in the Shriners Children's College Showdown against nationally-ranked Clemson and one in the midweek against Arkansas State that came via a walk-off, two-run home run in extra innings. Sandwiched in the middle of the Rebels' solid start, however, was a run-rule loss to the Texas Longhorns last weekend that soured an otherwise-perfect record.

This weekend, the Rebels are expected to trot out the same starting rotation that they did last weekend in Arlington, but it's very possible that head coach Mike Bianco continues to tinker with his lineup in other spots as he indicated in a preseason media availability.

"Baseball's different," Bianco said at Ole Miss baseball's media day. "It's not like the football quarterback who starts and, barring any injury, that guy's going to start 12 games for you. The rotation can go up and down. Guys can move from bullpen to starter, and same with position players.

"Some of our guys are athletic enough and can play multiple positions, that's going to give us an opportunity to find that best nine, meaning collectively, that's your best team."

Here's an overarching preview of what to expect this weekend at Swayze Field.

WHO: Eastern Kentucky Colonels vs. Ole Miss Rebels

WHERE: Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field -- Oxford, Miss.

WHEN: Feb. 21-23

PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS

FRIDAY, Feb. 21 -- 2 p.m. CT

UM LHP Hunter Elliott (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. EKU RHP Ryker Walton (0-1, 3.86 ERA)

SATURDAY, Feb. 22 -- 1:30 p.m. CT

UM RHP Riley Maddox (0-1, 16.20 ERA) vs. EKU LHP Bradley Gagen (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

SUNDAY, Feb. 23 -- Noon CT

UM RHP Mason Nichols (0-0, 9.00 ERA) vs. EKU RHP Elijah Underhill (0-1, 8.31 ERA)

TELEVISION: SEC Network+

Play-by-Play: Jake Hromada; Analyst: Keith Kessinger

RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network

FRIDAY: Play-by-Play: Eli Savoie; Color: Brad Henderson

SATURDAY: Play-by-Play: Gary Darby; Color: Brad Henderson

SUNDAY: Play-by-Play: David Kellum; Color: Brad Henderson

READ MORE Ole Miss Rebels News:

feed

Published
John Macon Gillespie
JOHN MACON GILLESPIE

John Macon Gillespie is the publisher of The Grove Report and has experience on the Ole Miss beat spanning five years.

Home/Baseball