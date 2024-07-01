Ole Miss LHP Liam Doyle Plans To Enter Transfer Portal
Another day, another Ole Miss baseball player in the portal.
According to Rivals' Chase Parham, left-hander Liam Doyle plans to leave Oxford after one season. The Coastal Carolina product will have two years of eligibility remaining with his next program.
Arguably the Rebels' biggest addition on the mound last offseason, Doyle mulled over his thoughts this past week before the transfer portal window closed on July 2. It is expected he'll move fast to join a new program in the coming days, including potential locations around the southeast region.
Last season, Doyle served as one of the top weekend arms in Ole Miss' rotation. In 14 appearances and nine starts, he posted a 2-4 record with a 5.73 ERA and 72 strikeouts. He allowed 42 hits and 10 home runs in 55 innings of work.
Doyle now becomes the 13th Rebels player from the 2024 squad to enter the portal since the program announced Mike Bianco's return for another season, joining catchers Trenton Lyons and Eli Berch, outfielders Seth Farni, Treyson Hughes, and John Kramer, third baseman Andrew Fischer, and pitchers Grayson Saunier, Corey Braun, Gabe Smith, Kyler Carmack, Cole Tolbert, and JT Quinn.
While the Rebels have lost ample talent since losing in Hoover to in-state rival Mississippi State, they also recently picked up the commitment of Illinois State shortstop Luke Cheng. During his career with the Redbirds, Cheng hit .270, putting up 99 hits, 56 RBI and one home run. Defensively, he holds a career fielding percentage of .944.
Cheng joins RHP Will McCausland and catcher Collin Reuter as transfers who have pledged to the Ole Miss this offseason.