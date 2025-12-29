Ole Miss Football Could Be In Mix For Prized Florida State Transfer Amid Portal Chaos

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels will be an SEC team to watch in the NCAA Transfer Portal as the program looks to once again stack talent via the free agent market.

In what will be a chaotic next few days for the Rebels, Golding and Co. will be multitasking while balancing Transfer Portal evaluations with Sugar Bowl preparation for a clash against Georgia on New Year's Day.

The portal will officially open for business on Jan. 2 and will run through Jan. 16 as the Rebels prepare to add talent via the free agent market.

Now, there is a potential target to monitor: Florida State offensive lineman Mario Nash.

Nash, a four-star prospect out of De Kalb (Miss.), came in as a Top-10 recruit in the Magnolia State in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle.

I really appreciate FSU and the fan base for all the love and support. #Reset https://t.co/ynxElXKWn1 — Mario Nash Jr ⭐️ (@BigNash_77) December 9, 2025

The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder earned offers from a myriad of schools across his time on the prep scene with the Ole Miss Rebels, Florida State Seminoles, LSU Tigers, and Alabama Crimson Tide among the programs in the mix.

But the Mississippi native elected to sign with Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles last December where he then took a redshirt year across the 2025 season.

Now, after one year in Tallahassee, Nash is packing up his bags and heading elsewhere after revealing intentions of entering the Transfer Portal with four seasons of eligibility remaining.

There is a previous connection here for Ole Miss with Rebels offensive line coach John Garrison developing a strong relationship with Nash during the high school recruiting process:

Courtesy of Mario Nash's Instagram.

Once Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins was relieved of duties last year, it put Nash's commitment in limbo after serving as his primary recruiter, but he elected to remain with the Seminoles.

“It caught me by surprise,” Nash said of Atkins’ departure. “It did. But I stuck with FSU because I believe in what Coach Norvell is doing here. And the vision that we have here and the culture and things like that.”

Now, after one season in Tallahassee, Nash is out where he will be exploring other options. Could Ole Miss utiize the previous relationship to get the Mississippi native back in the Magnolia State?

Time will tell, but Ole Miss will certainly be looking for reinforcements in the trenches for the 2026 season - along with strong players for the two-deep depth chart.

