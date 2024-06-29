Ole Miss Baseball Lands Commitment From Transfer RHP Will McCausland
The Ole Miss Rebels have been relatively quiet in the baseball transfer portal this offseason, but they added a new piece to the mound this weekend in RHP Will McCausland from the Saint Joseph's Hawks.
The righty has been at Saint Joseph's for two seasons, earning Atlantic 10 All-Rookie honors in 2023. He announced his decision to transfer to Ole Miss on social media, and you can view the post below.
He also shared a post to Instagram where he announced his commitment.
"Would like to thank everyone at Saint Joes for my experience over the past two years," McCausland wrote. "This team will forever be a family. I am excited continue my baseball career at Ole Miss."
Over the last two seasons, McCausland has posted a combined 5.09 ERA and an overall record of 9-7 in decisions. He has thrown 155.2 innings at Saint Joseph's, allowing 23 home runs and striking out 159 men.
The 2024 season saw the righty post a 4.78 ERA, and he has served as the Hawks' Friday night arm for each of the last two seasons, starting a total of 29 games.
In February, McCausland was named Atlantic 10 pitcher of the week as his Hawks took down Gardner-Webb 6-2. He threw six shutout innings in his start and earned the win after not allowing a runner past second base and striking out 10 alongside issuing three hits and a walk.
Ole Miss needed to go after some arms in the portal after the departure of some of recognizable names this offseason, including RHP Grayson Saunier via the portal. This is the second commitment out of the portal that head coach Mike Bianco and staff have been able to secure in this cycle after BYU catcher Collin Reuter pledged to the program earlier this week.