Ole Miss Midweek Baseball Game vs. SELA Canceled Due to Inclement Weather
Ole Miss Rebels baseball was originally scheduled to play two midweek games this week in Oxford: one against Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday and one against Murray State on Wednesday. The program announced on Monday, however, that the first of those two games will not be played.
Ole Miss baseball announced that Tuesday's game against Southeastern Louisiana has been canceled due to the threat of inclement weather. Storms are in the forecast for North Mississippi on Tuesday, but the game against Murray State on Wednesday is still set to be played as scheduled.
When the Rebels take the field against Murray State on Wednesday, they will do so with a nine-game winning streak on the line. Ole Miss has an overall record of 10-1 in the early portions of this season, and it has rattled off nine wins since dropping a game to the Texas Longhorns in the opening weekend of the campaign out in Arlington during the Shriners Children's College Showdown.
Since that loss to Texas, Ole Miss has gained a win over Clemson, a win over Arkansas State, three wins over Eastern Kentucky, a win over Southern Miss, and, most recently, three wins over Wright State. That run has been enough to see the Rebels climb to No. 17 in D1Baseball's Top 25 that was updated on Monday.
First pitch on Wednesday between Ole Miss and Murray State is set for 4 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.