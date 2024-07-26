Ole Miss OF Ethan Lege Officially Signs With Pittsburgh Pirates
Ethan Lege's time in Oxford has officially come to a close.
The Ole Miss outfielder agreed to terms and signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates earlier this week. Lege, one of the Rebels' top players, was selected in the fifth round with the No. 444 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft earlier this month.
The Pirates are listing him as a third baseman, so he could move positions for the second time in his career. When he joined the Rebels after starting his career in Delgado Community (La.) College, he began his time as the starting third baseman.
In 43 games, Lege was one of the top players in what could only be described as a woeful year at Swayze Field. He batted .323 with 40 runs, 53 hits, 13 home runs and 38 RBI before suffering a fractured hand against Mississippi State.
He was named a finalist for the 2024 Ferriss Trophy, which is given annually to the best collegiate baseball player in the state of Mississippi.
In 2023, Lege started 49 games at third base. He struck out just 16 times in 181 at-bats. Lege also batted .243 with 44 hits, three home runs, 11 additional extra-base hits and 20 RBI.
He also fielded at a .925 clip.
The Rebels likely are done adding players for the 2025 season in what could be a must-win year for veteran coach Mike Bianco. Earlier this week, left-handed pitcher Hunter Elliott, who was sidelined for the entirety of the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, announced his return to campus for the 2025 season.
Elliott, one of the key stars from the 2022 national championship roster, was selected in the 20th round of this year's MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers, but instead of going pro on a late-round contract, he opted to run it back for another year in Oxford.