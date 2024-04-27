Ole Miss Coach Mike Bianco Reveals Injury Update on Two-Sport Star Austin Simmons
Friday night's game went better for the Ole Miss Rebels than Thursday's run-rule loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide, but all focus quickly shifted again to the injury status of relief pitcher and backup quarterback Austin Simmons.
Simmons departed Thursday's game in the fourth inning with an elbow injury after throwing just four pitches, and head coach Mike Bianco shared an update on his star on Friday after the game.
"Had an MRI this morning, and a lot of different phone calls from over here and football," Bianco said. "A lot of concern about Austin. Don't have much information for you tonight, but the MRI did show an injury to the UCL. How severe that is and what that pertains [to], obviously we're going to spend a few days.
"The MRI has already been sent to several orthopedics that specialize in this injury. Because of what type of athlete he is, some of them have to do with football as well. That's really all I know and all I can really share with you. As soon as we know more -- probably leading into early-to-middle of next week -- we'll let you know."
The Rebels are aiming to claim a backdoor series win over the Tide on Saturday afternoon as the two teams will square off at 2 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network.