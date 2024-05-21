'Felt Like Home!' Ole Miss WR Commit Jerome Myles Raves on Rebels Program
The Ole Miss Rebels have a speed threat committed to them in the 2025 class in wide receiver Jerome Myles.
The Ole Miss Rebels have made plenty of headway in the 2025 recruiting class, and one of the fastest threats in their grasp is wide receiver Jerome Myles out of Corner Canyon High School (Utah).
If that school name sounds familiar, it's because it is the same place where Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart spent his prep days before committing to the USC Trojans out of high school. After one year in Los Angeles, Dart packed his bags and transferred to Oxford where he has become one of the best quarterbacks in the country over the last two seasons.
According to On3, Myles is the top player in the state of Utah, and he committed to the Rebels in late April. After battling through an injury his junior season, he helped his team make a run in the playoffs, and through five games played, he hauled in 19 receptions for 486 yards and six scores, good for an average of 25.6 yards per catch per his MaxPreps page.
What attracted Myles to Ole Miss in the first place? A lot of it boils down to how many receivers the Rebels have placed in the NFL in recent memory.
"Their wide receiver development was definitely what attracted me at first," Myles told The Grove Report. "Then, when I went on my official visit, the community and staff were amazing. Felt like home."
Ole Miss has a new wide receivers coach for 2024 in George McDonald, a member of the staff who came to Oxford by way of the Illinois Fighting Illini this offseason. Even though McDonald is relatively new in town, Myles is very impressed with what he brings to the table, and he thinks that working with the coach could help make him a legitimate piece of the Rebels offense.
"He's a very, very good, well-rounded coach, and I love him," Myles said. "I feel I can be a great deep threat in this offense."
The Rebels currently hold Myles' pledge, but as is often the case in recruiting, other schools covet his talents. The wideout has a couple other official visits planned over the next year, and he is hoping to have a breakout senior campaign before reaching the college ranks.
"I'll be going on an official visit to Utah and Michigan," Myles said. "I hope to get 2,000 yards this season."