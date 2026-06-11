How Tristan Bissetta’s HR against Auburn Came to Be & What’s Next for Ole Miss

Tristan Bissetta had a huge solo shot for Ole Miss last Saturday against Auburn in the super regional.

It came right after a Will Furniss two-run blast, which gave the Rebels a 4-2 lead.

Every run in a super regional counts, and Bissetta knows that from experience.

Bissetta's past struggles

Ole Miss Rebels' Tristan Bissetta celebrates his home run as Auburn Tigers take on Ole Miss Rebels during the NCAA Super Regional. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bissetta's first time in a super regional was against Florida in 2024 when he was playing with Clemson. The Tigers were swept by the Gators.

They lost the first game 10-7 and the second 11-10 in 13 innings.

In their second game, Bissetta went 0 for 6 at the plate, including a double play in the top of the twelfth that killed any kind of rally for Clemson.

“You have some expensive experiences, as Coach B would say, and that is what happened with me in the super regional two years ago," Bissetta said.

Super Regional Redemption

Bissetta took that experience and used it to his advantage this past weekend.

Although he went 1-7 on the weekend, his clutch home run meant the world to him.

“It definitely feels good to show up in the game when it means the most,” Bissetta said. “To do this in my last year with this group of guys is special. We’re just glad to keep the group together.”

Bissetta's home run was special. It came after he had been hitting well below a .200 batting average since May 1st. This shot could be exactly what he needed to get him back to how he was performing almost the entire regular season.

Bissetta also shared what the emotions and preparation look like for the Rebels heading into the College World Series.

“I know we’re going to get to see it (the emotion) tomorrow and that sort of thing, but I think the thing that we have really tried to focus on this year is to be the best team at getting better,” Bissetta said.

He then added, “We got today, tomorrow, and Thursday until we play on Friday, and our goal each day is to make the most of those practices and get better.”

The Rebels face a tough task. They face the number five-ranked University of North Carolina tomorrow.

If Bissetta has found new life after his huge blast against Auburn last Saturday, Ole Miss will have a lineup that is going to win games in Omaha for them.

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