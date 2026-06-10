The 1 Ole Miss vs. North Carolina Matchup That Could Decide Everything in Omaha

If Ole Miss Rebel’s pitching staff wins in the strike zone against the North Carolina Tar Heels’ strong lineup, the Rebels can control the game and potentially their time at the Men's College World Series in Omaha.

The game is not one player against another, but rather the time-honored tale of a pitcher-versus-hitter matchup.

The Rebels played exceptional ball against the Auburn Tigers, and much of the success is attributed to the pitching staff.

Ole Miss Pitching Vs. North Carolina's Line Up

Ole Miss Rebels' Hunter Elliott pitches as Auburn Tigers take on Ole Miss Rebels during the NCAA Super Regional at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ole Miss pitching has made a strong debut in the postseason, with coach Mike Bianco sticking to a three-pitcher game plan.

The Rebels have 672 total strikeouts, ranking fourth in the NCAA, a 4.35 ERA, and a top-five strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3.31. Ole Miss has the numbers to back up their pitching. Outside of their top-five national strikeouts, they are second in the SEC in total strikeouts, their ERA is among the best in the conference, and they have options when it comes to starters.

Hunter Elliot has one of the strongest arms with the most experience.

The left-hander entered the season as one of the nation's most highly regarded starters. Elliot started game one against Auburn, serving 4.1 innings and striking out two.

Elliot is the epitome of commanding the zone; his experience allows him to neutralize any lineup, with additional strengths in limiting hard contact and deception in style.

Ole Miss pitcher Cade Townsend pitches during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Ole Miss | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cade Townsend was not seen in the Super Regional but sits at a 3.94 ERA. In his last outing, he went five innings with seven strikeouts against Arizona State to clinch the Lincoln Regional.

Townsend gives the Rebels a swing-and-miss, as well as unbeatable velocity. He has been one of the determining factors in Ole Miss’s ceiling, given how he is worked into games and his ability to break down quality lineups.

Taylor Rabe has been the talk of the town with his strong arm. The sophomore was essential in the win against Auburn, throwing seven innings, allowing only six hits, two earned runs, and eight strikeouts. In the last four games, he has struck out 44 batters, leaving him at an average of 11 per game.

JP Robertson and Walker Hooks pitched innings in the Super Regional as relief. Hooks grabbed his ninth save of the season, which is the most in one season since Brandon Johnson had 12 in 2022.

Can Ole Miss Starters Control North Carolina’s top hitters?

North Carolina Tar Heels outfielder Owen Hull reacts during the eighth inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Tarheels have a stacked lineup, with hitters one through nine equally yoked in all aspects, but there are a handful of UNC players who take the cake.

Owen Hull sits batting .390 with a 1.094 OPS. Hull is credited with the return to Omaha, ending the game against Southern California with a walk-off in the bottom of the ninth. Hull leads the Tarheels in batting average, slugging percentage, runs batted in, doubles, total bases, walks, and hits.

Hull is a quality hitter that trusts his practice.

“I just hit the ball hard wherever they pitch it, I let it get there and let my swing do the work," he said.

He sits at 92 hits on the season, serving as a threat to any Rebel on the mound, specifically in his at-bat confidence that pushed the Tarheels into Omaha.

Jake Schaffner is not far behind Hull, sitting at .358 and a 1.037 OPS, and is a prime threat for the Rebels' defense. He has attributed 78 runs out of his 88 hits, only missing 10 runs from home plate. His strength lies in the simplicity of contact, but his ability to make the defense work when he is on base keeps other teams on their toes.

Schaffner leads the Tarheels in stolen bases, triples, and sits in the top five in almost every other category.

Does UNC have the offensive depth to wear down Ole Miss’s bullpen?

One thing that the Tar Heels have on the Rebels is the bullpen. UNC is sitting at a stronger depth in the lineup compared to Ole Miss’s shallow bullpen, but they do have quality postseason options.

Hooks and Hudson Calhoun have consistently been used in high-pressure situations and helped conclude the games against Auburn in the Super Regional. The Rebels have consistent choices when games get tight.

The North Carolina offense has depth, patience, and lineup pressure. They rank among the nation's best in walks and on-base percentage, with a multitude of hitters capable of stressing pitchers.

Mississippi Rebels relief pitcher Ryne Rodriguez pitches during the seventh inning against the Murray State Racers. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

It is not specifically about what starting pitchers can accomplish, but more so about what the bullpen can handle.

The Tarheels can put the Rebels in a tight spot if they can control the direction of the pitch.

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