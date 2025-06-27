Pair of Highly-Touted Ole Miss Baseball Starters Set to Return for the 2026 Season
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels continue receiving positive news on the recruiting trail this offseason with the program reloading the roster ahead of the 2026 season.
After an NCAA Regional appearance in 2025, all focus is on reconstructing the roster this offseason in order to take the next step next spring.
Ole Miss has reeled in seven newcomers via the NCAA Transfer Portal to this point with an emphasis being placed on pitching, but Bianco and Co. have also seen significant retention.
This week, a pair of impactful starters from the 2025 season revealed their intentions of remaining in the Magnolia State.
Who's in?
The Returning Rebels:
No. 1: Brayden Randle - Shortstop
This week, the program received positive news on the retention front with starting shortstop Brayden Randle revealing he will be "running it back" and returning to Oxford for the 2026 season.
Randle has played a critical role in the program's turnaround across the last two seasons with Ole Miss going from 27 wins in 2024 to 43 games during the 2025 season.
This past season, Randle batted over .300 despite missing time with a finger injury in the middle of the season.
No. 2: Hayden Federico - Infielder
Ole Miss infielder Hayden Federico will be back in Oxford for the 2026 season after revealing his intentions via social media.
The 2025 All-SEC Freshman Team member will look to once again carve out an impactful role with the Rebels heading into his second season with the program.
Ole Miss brings back Randle and Federico as key components to the program moving forward with the Rebels reconstructing the roster this offseason.
The Portal Additions [7]:
No. 1: Grant Richardson - Pitcher [Grand Canyon]
On Thursday, the Rebels added their first commitment of the offseason after Grand Canyon left-handed pitcher Grant Richardson pledged to the Rebels.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder came out of the bullpen for first six appearances of the season before developing into a top-of-the-rotation pitcher and starting his final eight games.
Richardson had the highest strikeout rate per nine innings in Grand Canyon's all-time history at 12.43 (min. 50 innings).
The talented southpaw ranked among the Western Athletic Conference's tops in: strikeouts per nine innings (12.43, third), strikeouts (70, eighth), ERA (3.73, 12th) and opponent batting average (.245, 13th).
During his 2024 campaign, Richardson struck out 70 batters and walked 30 in 50.2 innings as a sophomore.
No. 2 Tristan Bissetta - Outfielder [Clemson]
The South Carolina native entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons with Clemson where he saw significant production during the 2024 season.
Bissetta's 2025 campaign was cut short due to injury, but still managed to hit .227 with a .358 on-base percentage in 31 games played.
In 75 at-bats last season, Bissetta logged 13 runs with 17 hits, 16 RBI, 15 BB with 28 strikeouts.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder hit .298 with seven homers and 34 RBI during the 2024 season in his most productive year with the Tigers.
No. 3: Daniel Pacella - Outfielder [Illinois State]
Pacella, a First-Team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection, started in 56 games for the Red Birds last season on his way to a career year with the program.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder logged 59 RBI, which became the seventh-most in a single season in program history, while also leading Illinois State with a .355 batting average.
He had 41 extra-base hits during the 2025 season, including 20 home runs. The home run count is the second-most in a single season in program history.
Pacella wrapped up his time at Illinois State second all-time in career home runs with 45 total and RBI with 169 across three seasons.
One of the most decorated players in Illinois State baseball history, Pacellla was a back-to-back all-conference selection during his time with the program.
He'll be a player to keep tabs on in the 2025 MLB Draft with the Ole Miss Rebels looking to get him to Oxford for the 2026 season.
No. 4: Wil Libbert - Pitcher [Missouri]
The talented Southeastern Conference southpaw is spending his summer in the Cape Cod League where he is fresh off of a start on Sunday.
Libbert went 4.0 innings with six strikeouts; allowing zero earned runs on the day prior to his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels.
The left-hander is coming off of his redshirt-freshman campaign with the Missouri Tigers where he threw more innings than any pitcher for the program in 2025 with 53.2.
Libbert started in 11 of his 14 total appearances last season while ending the year with a 6.04 ERA. He rounded out the season with a 3-4 record.
Now, he heads to Oxford with three seasons of eligibility remaining after missing his true freshman campaign in 2024 following Tommy John surgery he had during his senior campaign in high school.
No. 5: Marko Sipila - Pitcher [San Diego]
Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels landed a commitment from San Diego State right-handed pitcher Marko Sipila, he announced via social media this month.
The talented 6-foot-4, 205-pounder will make his way to Oxford for his final season of eligibility in 2026 after a standout stint with San Diego.
Sipila led the Aztecs last season while he pitched a 3.91 ERA over 71.1 innings.
He holds a four-pitch mix with a fastball (90-93 mph), splitter (82-85), slider (81-85) and curveball (75-78), according to On3 Sports. Sipila had a 74:25 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 2025.
The Mountain West transfer began his playing career at Colorado Springs where he'll now round out his playing career in the Magnolia State.
No. 6: Landon Koenig - Pitcher [NDSU]
Koenig, a talented right-hander with multiple years of eligibility, is coming off of a strong 2025 season with the Bison on the mound.
As a freshman in 2024, Koenig started in all 14 games he appeared in on the mound where he second on the team with 41 total strikeouts in 59.2 innings pitched.
This past season, Koenig appeared 19 games with 46.2 innings pitched where he served a relief role for his North Dakota State squad.
He finished with a 5.40 ERA with 46 strikeouts while giving up 57 hits and 28 earned runs.
Now, Koenig will head to Oxford for his third season of college ball with an opportunity to take on a significant role in Ole Miss' new-look pitching staff.
No. 7: Owen Kelly - Pitcher [Saint Louis]
Kelly, an All-Atlantic 10 selection during the 2025 season, was one of the most coveted pitchers in the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder finished the 2025 season with a 4.61 ERA in 80 innings pitched for the Billikens.
Kelly totaled 80 strikeouts with 29 walks and has a fastball up to 95mph as he looks to make his way to Oxford for the 2026 season.
Bianco and Co. add the high-upside right-hander to the rotation for next season with a massive pitching haul heading to Oxford.
