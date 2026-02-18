The Recap: Ole Miss Baseball Pulls Off Stunner in 7-6 Victory Over Arkansas State

OXFORD, Miss. –Brayden Randle muscled a ball to right center in the bottom of the ninth inning, scoring Brett Moseley as Ole Miss (4-0) defeated Arkansas State (3-1) 7-6 Tuesday night at Swayze Field.

Austin Fawley went 3-for-5 with a run scored while Tristan Bissetta, Collin Reuter, and Hayden Federico each had two hits.

Right-hander Owen Kelly took the ball in his first start as a Rebel and tossed three innings, fanning three batters.

Ole Miss would draw first blood in the bottom of the first as Will Furniss reached on an error, scoring Judd Utermark. Arkansas State would answer with three of their own in the third.

The Rebels would respond with a pair of runs in the third. After a Furniss walk, Bissetta singled down the right field line advancing Furniss to third. A wild pitch to Reuter would score Furniss and get Bissetta into scoring position at second. Reuter would tack another single to left, plating Bissetta to tie things at three.

The Red Wolves would plate three more in the fifth. Collin Reuter would blast his first homer of the season over the left field wall as Arkansas State would lead 6-4 after five complete.

Courtesy of Marko Sipila's X/Twitter.

Ole Miss would rally with one run in the seventh and one in the eighth to tie the game 6-6 as we headed to the ninth.

The relief duo of JP Robertson and Landon Koenig 4.1 innings of scoreless baseball and eight punchouts. The appearance marked the first for Robertson as a Rebel.

The big bat of the night in Reuter would draw a leadoff walk to start the ninth and was pinch run for by Brett Moseley. A seeing eye single from Austin Fawley through the second base hole advanced Moseley to third bringing up Brayden Randle. Randle would go on to deliver the game-winning sac fly, plating Moseley.

Koenig would get the win in relief for Ole Miss as Arkansas State's Andrew Allen suffered the loss.

Ole Miss is back in action on Wednesday at home against Jackson State. Wednesday's first pitch is set for 4 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Every Ole Miss Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: