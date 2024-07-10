Rebels Land JUCO Right-Handed Arm JP Robertson
It is no secret that the Ole Miss Rebels have been gutted by the transfer portal after they lost JT Quinn, Grayson Saunier and Wes Mendes: three arms who saw tons of time on the hill in 2023.
The Rebels added Will McCausland a week ago via the transfer portal, and they have now brought in Pearl River Community College product JP Robertson, per reports from Chase Parham of Rivals. Robertson went 9-2 in his 13 starts and posted a 3.14 ERA in 2024. He also averaged about six strikeouts per outing and was an All-MACCC player this spring.
Ole Miss needs to add pitching, and it seems it has found a talent project in Robertson. Once pitching coach Joel Mangrum gets his hands on him in the fall, he can start developing into a true SEC arm. Junior college baseball in Mississippi is no joke, but obviously, it is not the competition you will see in the SEC.
Robertson is a Madison, Mississippi, native and played his high school ball at Germantown. He is another Mississippi arm that could be thrown to the fire early into 2025, but JUCO players typically understand the grind, and he could be a gamer when he is on the bump for the Rebels.