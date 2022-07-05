Skip to main content

Ole Miss Baseball Adds Two Starting Pitchers Via NCAA Transfer Portal

The Ole Miss Rebels starting rotation just got even stronger

After winning their first national title in program history, the Ole Miss Rebels are already gearing up for the 2023 college baseball season.

Rivals recently announced that Ole Miss is adding two new arms to its pitching staff via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Former Florida Gator right-handed pitcher Nick Pogue joined the Rebels after starting in 10 games for the Gators in 2022. Pogue spent three seasons with Florida, and in that time recorded 84.1 innings pitched, 86 strikeouts, 28 walks, and 43 earned runs. In 2022, the redshirt sophomore posted a 4.81 ERA and a 4-3 record to go along with 37 strikeouts in 39.1 innings pitched. Pogue missed the 2021 season due to Tommy John surgery. 

The Rebels also added former Indianapolis Greyhounds left-handed pitcher Xavier Rivas. The sophomore southpaw had a phenomenal 2022 season, striking out 128 batters in 80.1 innings pitched with a 2.24 ERA. Those 128 strikeouts are now second-all time on the Greyhound's single-season leaderboard. Rivas was named a Division II All-American in 2022 after throwing one of the best seasons for a pitcher in program history. 

Rivas' impressive sophomore campaign followed a less than impressive freshman year. In 2021, Rivas appeared in just eight games recording 25.1 innings pitched, 29 strikeouts, 18 walks, and 13 earned runs. 

Ole Miss made it to the top of the college baseball world in 2022 thanks to steller postseason performances from its pitching staff, highlighted by College World Series MVP Dylan DeLucia and left-handed pitcher Hunter Elliott. Now that the Rebels have added two promising starters in Pogue and Rivas, Ole Miss will be looking to defend its title in 2023.

