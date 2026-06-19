Why Ole Miss Baseball Wanted Georgia Tech Transfer Pitcher

Georgia Tech transfer pitcher Charlie Willcox sits as a top prospect for next year’s draft after a high-quality first year for the Yellow Jackets. On June 18, Willcox shared his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels.

Willcox is an incoming sophomore who is transferring from Georgia Tech to Ole Miss after serving on one of the top teams in the nation as a right-handed pitcher.

Following his true freshman season, he entered the transfer portal in search of new opportunities. Coming out of high school, Willcox was ranked No. 73 overall player in the country by Perfect Game and was one of the top right-handed pitchers in Florida.

Let’s Talk Stats!

South Walton’s Charlie Willcox delivers a pitch against Arnold in Panama City Beach, Florida | Tyler Orsburn/News Herald / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Willcox does not have the stats to make one take a second look, but what he does have is playing time as a true freshman, taking the mound in 11 games with one start. In his 14 innings, he posted a strong 9.64 ERA, with 13 strikeouts and 9 walks.

With Georgia Tech having a plethora of veteran players, finding time on the mound mainly as a relief pitcher shows strength and trust in such a young player.

He earned innings for Tech that assisted in the ACC Championship success. He threw multiple scoreless appearances against quality competition, in both conference play and postseason games. In D1 position rankings, Willcox ranked No. 155 as a starting pitcher, placing him much above some veteran pitchers.

Why did the Rebels take him?

Willcox has clearly shown raw talent, and the Rebels can train him to make a big impact on the game. The young Rebel needs refinement and consistency, which the Ole Miss staff can provide.

He has multiple years of eligibility left, comes from a winning program, and could develop into a strong bullpen pitcher or a weekend starter with demonstrated improvement.

What impact will he make on the Rebels?

With Willcox coming into the SEC as a newcomer, the Rebels will most likely highlight his skills in midweek games, middle-relief innings, and possibly a larger bullpen role if he becomes a contributor in the fall.

The Rebels are swimming in draft eligibility, and if players like Hunter Elliott, Cade Townsend, and Taylor Rabe head out for the MLB Draft, the Rebels will be looking for strong pitchers to start stepping out.

Willcox has a chance to make an impact, but pitching coach Carl Lafferty can make him a standout within the next couple of years. His consistency is the first area the Rebels will be attending to.

The Rebels can form Willcox into the player that he can and deserves to be.

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