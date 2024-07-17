RHP Prospect Cade Townsend Resolidifies His Commitment to Ole Miss
During the week of the MLB Draft, nothing is set in stone where top prospects are concerned, but the Ole Miss Rebels received some good news on Tuesday as right-handed pitcher Cade Townsend reaffirmed his commitment to the program.
Townsend is a 6-foot-1, 183-pound right-handed pitcher out of Aliso Viejo, Cali., and was also a top-150 prospect heading into the MLB Draft. He went to social media to tell the world that Oxford was home, and you can see his post below.
Townsend was also a USA Baseball guy and had been on the MLB Draft radar for some time now. His stuff is very good for a high school righty as his fastball will sit in the mid-to-low 90s paired with a knuckle curve that is his best pitch, according to MLB scouts.
Will Townsend be a weekend starter this year? Who knows, but he has the potential to be a very good arm in his freshman year. Expect him out of the pen, but with progression, he could be a weekend starter later down the line in his career at Ole Miss.
Townsend was also the ranked the fourth-best RHP in the state of California by Perfect Game, a state that is very deep with talent and rich with pitching legacy. The Rebels have hit it out of the park with some of these West Coast prospects, and Townsend looks to continue that legacy.