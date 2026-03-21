Schedule Update: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Kentucky Start Time in Saturday's Game 3 Clash

Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will square off against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday afternoon at Swayze Field with an opportunity to capture the program's first SEC series win.

After a Game 2 win on Friday night, the Wildcats evened the series with the stage set for a Saturday rubber match in Oxford.

Kentucky's three-run fourth was aided by two Rebel errors to go along with three hits. Ole Miss starter Hudson Calhoun got two outs in the inning, but JP Robertson came in to finish things up with a strikeout of Caeden Cloud and two left on base.

The Rebels' best chance for runs came in the bottom of the sixth. They did get one across on an Austin Fawley leadoff home run but stranded two more as the game moved to the seventh.

In the bottom of the ninth, Ole Miss got two aboard via hit by pitch and a walk when there were two outs. But the Rebels were unable to get runs across and the two teams moved to a Saturday 1:30 p.m. series finale.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Baseball.

The Pitching Matchup:

Game 3: LHP Wil Libbert (2-2, 5.96 ERA) vs. RHP Nate Harris (3-1, 4.03 ERA)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Friday and Saturday's games will be streamed on SEC Network+ with Richard Cross (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) on the call.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

The Kentucky Scouting Report:

- Kentucky appears to be back on track in 2026, starting 18-2 through 20 games, including a three-game sweep of Alabama to open conference action last weekend. The Wildcats have a potent offense, scoring at least 10 runs in nine of their games so far this season. They excel in base-running, ranking fourth in the country and second in the SEC with 64 stolen bases to this point of the season.

- Junior outfielder Jayce Tharnish leads the team in stolen bases and hits, recording 14 and 31, respectively. However, Ethan Hindle is Kentucky's most dangerous batter with 17 extra base hits this season, including nine doubles and six homers. He's driven home a team-leading 25 runs and is slugging at .716 percent.

- Kentucky could be without preseason All-American Tyler Bell, who has been dealing with shoulder soreness and has participated in only six games this season. He was in the lineup for Kentucky's last game on Sunday against Alabama.

More Ole Miss News:

Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss

The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

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