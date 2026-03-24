Schedule Update: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Memphis Tigers Start Time in Midweek Clash

Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will return to action on Tuesday night for a non-conference matchup against the Memphis Tigers at FedEx Park.

After taking down the Kentucky Wildcats this past weekend at Swayze Field, Bianco and Co. cruised up the D1Baseball Rankings - reentering the Top-25 after moving to 19-6 on the season.

Now, all eyes are on Tuesday night in Memphis with the Ole Miss Rebels looking to carry the momentum from this past weekend in Oxford.

The Preview: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Memphis Tigers

PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUP

RHP Owen Kelly (1-0, 3.68 ERA) vs. LHP Logan Rushing (0-1, 7.71 ERA)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Tuesday's game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Jeff Brightwell (PxP) and Greg Gaston (analyst) on the call.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

Start Time: 6 p.m. CT

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Baseball.

The Scouting Report: Ole Miss Rebels Edition

Head coach Matt Riser is in his third season with Memphis' baseball program. He previously served as the head coach at Southeastern Louisiana. In his brief tenure, Memphis has experienced two losing seasons with 10th and ninth place finishes in the AAC.

The Tigers are 6-16 to begin the 2026 campaign. Memphis are coming off a one-win series against Tulane but dropped the latter two games by five and 10 runs, respectively. Tuesday marks the second matchup between the Rebels and Tigers, with Ole Miss claiming a 7-1 victory earlier this month. Ole Miss hit three home runs, two of which came from Judd Utermark, who drove in five of the Rebel runs.

Shane Cox has been an offensive bright spot for the Tigers as he's hit .352 at the plate with two home runs and 15 RBI. He leads the team with 31 hits. James Smith IV is second on the team in hits with 26. Him and Michael Gupton are Memphis' power hitters, knocking six home runs each so far this season. Freddy Rodriguez is a strength on the bases, as he's recorded 14 stolen bases on the year.

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