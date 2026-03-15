Schedule Update: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Texas Longhorns Start Time in Game 3 Matchup

Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will return to action on Sunday afternoon for a decisive Game 3 clash against the Texas Longhorns at UCFU Disch-Falk Field in Austin (Tex.).

After splitting the first two games of the SEC series, Bianco and Co. enter Sunday's clash with an opportunity to take home the program's first conference series of the 2026 season.

Tristan Bissetta continues his fiery start in 2026 where he ranks in the Top 18 in multiple categories in the SEC across his first season in the conference.

He is ranked fifth in hits, sixth in total bases, seventh in home runs, eighth in RBI, eighth in home runs per game, 12th in hits per game, 12th in RBI per game, 12th in slugging percentage, and 18th in batting average.

After lifting Ole Miss to a Game 1 win in the Lone Star State, the Rebels will be looking for more magic from Bissetta on Sunday against the Longhorns.

With 90 minutes until first pitch, what's the latest heading into the Game 3 clash with an expected start time of 1 p.m. CT.

the lineup just dropped ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wkWF8D1NuK — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) March 15, 2026

PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS:

Game 3: LHP Wil Libbert (2-1, 4.58 ERA) vs. LHP Dylan Volantis (2-0, 1.54 ERA)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

All three games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Wiley Ballard (PxP) and Ty Harrington (analyst) on the call.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

The Buzz: Texas Edition

En route to their 16 wins in 2026, the Longhorns have won six by run rules with a pair of shutouts. Texas dropped No. 9 Coastal Carolina, Baylor and Ohio State to claim the BRUCE BOLT College Classic, a tournament Ole Miss also participated in. Texas and UTSA were the lone two programs in the six-team group to win all three of its games, but the Longhorns posted a classic-best plus-17 run differential to earn the crown.

Texas has one of the most potent offenses in the country. The Longhorns have scored 162 runs in 16 games, for an average of 10.1 per game. Seven of Texas' primary starters average a .300 hitting percentage or better, with Aiden Robbins leading the charge at .406. He leads the team with 26 hits, 11 of which have been for extra bases. Texas also has blasted 30 home runs this season, which Robbins also leads with six.



More Ole Miss News:

Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss

The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

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