The 'Captain Call': Former Ole Miss Star Tim Elko Named Southern League’s Player Of The Month
Albeit May wasn't kind to the current Ole Miss baseball team, it was for former standout Tim Elko.
Elko, who served as the Rebels' captain en route to their first national title, was named the Southern League’s Double-A Player of the Month after dominating with the Birmingham Barons.
Elko isn't expected to reach the majors this season, though the Chicago White Sox could choose to pick up his contract if the struggles ensue for Andrew Vaughn.
In 24 games, Elko slashed 337/.535/.917 for the Barons. He recorded a hit in 22 of 25 games and two or more in 11. Mixed in was a 14-game hit streak (May 11-28). His 19 RBI were second-most among all hitters while his 34 hits ranked fourth.
A three-time captain in Oxford, hitting clutch remains in Elko's veins. During his final year with the Rebels, he led the program in slugging percentage (.642), RBI (75), home runs (24) and total bases (154). His 24 total home runs broke the program's single-season program record, breaking Brian Pettway's (2005) and Jason Huisman's (1998) record of 21.
After besting Oklahoma in Omaha, Ole Miss would go on to build a bronze statue of Elko to honor his records with the program. Chicago drafted him a month after the CWS win in the 10th round as a potential corner infield/designated hitter option.
Since the arrival of former first-round pick and Rebels infielder Jacob Gonzalez, Elko has been hot at the plate. Who knew a reunion could be the spark that Chicago's farm system needed to prove change was inevitable?
Since Gonzalez, the Rebels' starting shortstop for the national champion roster, joined Birmingham, the Barons have won their first seven games with the first-rounder in the lineup.