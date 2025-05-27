The Injury Report: Ole Miss Baseball Hoping to Return Pair of Key Rebels for Regional
No. 10 overall seeded Ole Miss will host the Oxford Regional this weekend at Swayze Field after the program was named one of the 16 host sites for the NCAA Tournament.
Mike Bianco and Co. handled business during last week's SEC Tournament with the program boosting its resumé to earn a Top-16 National Seed.
“One of our goals (was) not just to make it to a Regional but to host and be one of the final 16 when the season ends,” Bianco said.
“It’s a great reward for the players and a great reward for our great fans. It’s special to play at home in the postseason and good to be back here. I know the guys are excited to continue at Swayze.”
Now, there will be postseason baseball in the Magnolia State with Ole Miss set to host No. 2 Georgia Tech, No. 3 Western Kentucky, and No. 4 Murray State.
The Friday Schedule: Rebels Taking Night Game
No. 2 Georgia Tech (40-17) vs. No. 3 Western Kentucky (46-12): 3 p.m. on ESPN+
No. 1 Ole Miss (40-19) vs. No. 4 Murray St. (39-13): 7 p.m. on ESPN+
But will the Rebels return a pair of key components to the lineup ahead of this weekend's slate? Bianco believes two pieces could be back in the mix.
Ole Miss right-handed pitcher Mason Nichols has been sidelined since mid-May with an oblique strain and missed the entire SEC Tournament.
The talented veteran has served as the program's Sunday starter during the 2025 season with multiple impressive outings.
Nichols has been a mainstay in the Rebels' starting rotation this season, making a start in every weekend series so far.
In 12 starts, he has posted a record of 3-1 while striking out 45 batters over 43.1 innings of work.
On March 2, in a start against Wright State Nichols struck out a career-high 10 hitters and is one of only two Rebel pitchers to reach double-digit strikeouts in a game this season.
For outfielder Ryan Moerman, the talented piece suffered a knee injury during a scary collision with teammate Isaac Humphrey during the SEC Tournament.
Bianco provided updates on the pair of critical contributors during Monday's presser following the NCAA's Selection Show.
“Saw Dr. (Kurre) Luber, team orthopedic, this morning,” Bianco said on Monday. “All doing much better. All on anti-inflammatories, doing rehab. I would be surprised if they all weren’t ready to go this weekend.”
Now, Nichols and Moerman are trending to be prepared for this weekend's Oxford Regional.
