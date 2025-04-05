The Recap: No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels Secures Series Victory Over Kentucky Wildcats
The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels took home a series win after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats 5-4 in Saturday's rubber match; securing their third straight SEC series victory.
The Rebels struck first in this contest behind Isaac Humphrey and a towering fly ball all the way to the wall; allowing Judd Utermark to cross the dish giving Ole Miss a 1-0 advantage in the second inning.
However, the Wildcats walk-off hero from game one, Devin Burkes, sent a similar looking single into shallow left field to set the game equal again.
Kentucky then gained their first lead of the game in the following inning as Patrick Herrera recorded an RBI single making it a 2-1 ballgame to close out the opening third of the game.
Ole Miss’ quiet offense finally broke through again in the top of the fifth as Humphrey struck again this time clearing the wall for a solo home run tying the game at 2.
After Humphrey's home run, both offenses went dormant. In the eighth, the Rebels looked threatening with a runner on third, but a great diving play by second baseman Luke Lawrence robbed Mitchell Sanford of an RBI base hit to keep the game knotted at 2.
The Wildcats then quickly had the first two batters of the inning reach base, and after a sacrifice bunt, Kentucky held two runners in scoring position. Between Will Hooks and Connor Spencer, Ole Miss kept the game level heading into the ninth.
Ole Miss returned the favor of looking intimidating once again in the ninth but with two men down and the big lefty Humphrey coming up to the dish with two men on, Kentucky turned to Cole Hentschel out of the pen where he bared down getting the strike out to keep it level in the bottom half of the ninth.
Spencer entered his first full inning of relief for Ole Miss in the ninth and absolutely shutdown the Wildcats retiring them in order, sending the game into extras, which became the second extra inning game of the series.
The Rebels finally broke through in the eleventh as freshman Hayden Federico gave the Rebels the advantage with a ground out making the game 3-2.
Kentucky answered right back with a run of their own with a bases loaded knock, but the winning run was gunned down at the plate.
In the twelveth inning Ole Miss struck again as Luke Hill launched a two- run shot giving Ole Miss a 5-3 lead.
However, Cole Hage launched a solo homer of his own cutting the lead to one with no outs in the inning. However, despite the winning run being in scoring position, the Ole Miss bullpen stood strong claiming the 5-4 victory in twelve innings.
For the Wildcats, they were stellar and not allowing a walk until the eighth inning as Fawley drew the Rebels first walk of the day.
The Rebels win extends their record to 24-7 on the year and 8-4 in conference play, while knocking Kentucky to 18-11 overall sitting at 5-7 in conference play.
The Ole Miss Rebels will return to the diamond on Tuesday as they travel to Memphis for a matchup against the Tigers on Tuesday at 8 pm as they look to secure a season sweep of the program.