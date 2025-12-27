Ole Miss Football Makes Pair of Splash Hires From LSU Tigers, UCLA Bruins This Season

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have added a pair of fast-rising staffers to the front office after making the move on two newcomers this week.

Golding and Co. continue assembling the staff in the Magnolia State with the Rebels ultimately pulling the trigger on a pair of fast-risers - with one having ties to the program after a recent stint.

Ole Miss continues leveling up both on and off the field with the Rebels' recent hires standing out as the new era begins in Oxford moving into the 2026 season.

Now, a pair of staff hires have been made official as all focus turns to next fall in the Magnolia State.

The Recent Ole Miss Hires:

No. 1: Jai Choudhary - Director of Player Personnel

Ole Miss is set to hire LSU Tigers Associate Director of Player Personnel Jai Choudhary to a role on staff as the new Director of Player Personnel.

Choudhary departed the Ole Miss program last year to join LSU, but with new General Manager Austin Thomas back in Oxford, he's made sure to bring in his right hand man to assist him once again.

According to CBS Sports, Choudhary returns to the Magnolia State to serve as the program's Director of Player Personnel.

It's another key move for the Ole Miss Rebels with the program stacking front office officials to elevate the future where it started with the return of Thomas.

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding has added a myriad of newcomers both on and off the field this month as the chaotic stretch in Oxford continues with a pair of additions revealed the day after Christmas.

No. 2: Jake Sugarman - Director of Scouting

Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are set to hire UCLA Bruins Director of Scouting Jake Sugarman to the same role in Oxford, according to CBS Sports.

Sugarman graduated from Arizona State where he quickly earned a spot on Kenny Dillingham's staff prior to a role with the LSU Tigers. From there, he was hired on the UCLA Bruins staff for the 2025 season.

After stints with multiple high-profile programs, Sugarman now makes the move to Oxford as the Director of Scouting in another impressive move for the Ole Miss front office.

