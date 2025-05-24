The Schedule Update: Ole Miss Baseball vs. LSU Tigers in Saturday SEC Tourney Clash
The Ole Miss Rebels will return to action on Saturday afternoon in Hoover Metropolitan Stadium for an SEC Tournament semifinal clash against the LSU Tigers.
After taking down the Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday, Mike Bianco and Co. are now one win away from reaching the SEC Tournament Championship Game.
It was Riley Maddox on the bump for the Rebels in order to advance after tossing a gem in 5.2 innings pitched.
“I really thought the story of the game was Riley Maddox,” Bianco said on Thursday. “He was really, really good. It’s a difficult lineup, I think, to navigate through, and he did a great job.”
Now, it's all focus shifting towards the top-ranked LSU Tigers with both programs battling for a spot in the SEC Tournament title game.
A look into the preview for Saturday's semifinal showdown, the pitching matchup and a scouting report on the Tigers.
The Preview: Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers
Broadcast Information:
Saturday's Ole Miss versus LSU showdown in Hoover (Ala.) will be on the SEC Network following the conclusion of the first semifinal game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt.
Start Time: Approximately 1:30 p.m. CT
Pitching Matchup: SEC Tournament Edition
Ole Miss: RHP Cade Townsend
LSU: TBA
Know the Foe: LSU Tigers Scorching Hot at the Plate
LSU junior first baseman Jared Jones, a semifinalist for the 2025 Dick Howser Trophy, helped lead the Tigers to a series victory at South Carolina, batting .462 (6-for-13) with three homers, five RBI and five runs scored.
Jones moved into sole possession of third place on the LSU career homers list – he has 61 homers in three seasons, trailing only catcher Brad Cresse (78 HR, 1997-2000) and first baseman Eddy Furniss (80 HR, 1995-98).
Sophomore outfielder Jake Brown hit .625 (5-for-8) in the South Carolina series last weekend with two doubles, one homer, one RBI, four runs and three stolen bases.
In LSU’s past two SEC series versus Arkansas and South Carolina, Brown has batted a combined .625 (10-for-18) with two doubles, three homers, six RBI and eight runs scored.
Junior second baseman Daniel Dickinson batted .417 (5-for-12) in the South Carolina series with two homers, four RBI, five runs and one stolen base.
Dickinson has hit a combined .385 (10-for-26) in LSU’s past two SEC series versus Arkansas and South Carolina with one double, two homers, five RBI and nine runs scored.
