Ole Miss Baseball vs. Jackson State Starting Lineup, Start Time and TV Channel

Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will return to action on Wednesday for a non-conference matchup against Jackson State at Swayze Field.

After capturing a walk-off win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves less than 24 hours ago on Tuesday, Bianco and Co. will turn right around for a matchup against Jackson State.

LEADING OFF

- Ole Miss completed a three-game sweep of Mountain West champs Nevada for Opening Weekend.

- The Rebels outscored the Wolfpack 29-6, allowing just four earned runs on the weekend.

- Outfielder Tristan Bissetta hit .500 (5-for-10) with seven RBI and five runs scored in his first three games as a Rebel.

- Will Furniss also hit .500 (4-for-8) with four walks and five runs scored on the weekend.

- The Rebel pitching staff racked up 35 strikeouts, their highest Opening Weekend total in a three-game series since 2023 against Delaware.

- Hunter Elliott earned his first win of the season, striking out seven and allowing just five baserunners over five innings.

- Wil Libbert made his Rebel debut on Sunday, earning the win and striking out seven hitters over five innings.

- Cade Townsend struck out eight batters in 4.2 innings, throwing 48 of 54 pitches for strikes.

- The bullpen did not allow an earned run all weekend with Taylor Rabe and Hudson Calhoun both turning in 3+ inning long relief appearances.

PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS

Ole Miss RHP Terry Hayes Jr. vs. TBD

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Wednesday's game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Jake Hromada (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) on the call.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

SCOUTING REPORT: JACKSON STATE

Omar Johnson is in his 20th season as Jackson State's head coach. During his tenure, he's guided the Tigers to a winning season every year he's been at the helm, including 15 30-win seasons. Under his tutelage, Jackson State has earned seven SWAC Eastern Division titles and two overall SWAC Championships.

Despite his success, Jackson State suffered a slightly down year in 2025. The Tigers managed to go 30-21, but finished sixth in the conference and failed to defeat Alabama State in the SWAC Tournament.

The Tigers benefitted from having last season's SWAC Pitcher of the Year in Eric Elliott but will be without his services this season after graduating in 2025. In fact, Jackson State's top three pitchers from last season have all moved on to other ventures. Nkosi Didder is Jackson State's most experienced returner on the mound after making 25 relief appearances last season, recording a 5.16 ERA and 30 strikeouts.

At the plate, Hederick Torres and Wilbert Perez are the top returners. Torres had the highest batting average among returning players this season, hitting .346 last season. He's a contact hitter, connecting on only six extra base knocks, but he's effective when at the plate.

Jackson State competed in the MLB HBCU Power Series to open the 2026 campaign, going 1-2 in the tournament. Its lone win came against Alabama A&M, 6-1, on Saturday. Alvarez had a solid game at second base with two hits including a double and an RBI. Jackson State fell to Prairie View A&M and Alcorn State.

Alvarez was Jackson State's top hitter for the weekend, going 5-for-8 from the plate. Isaac McClenty and Tyree Reed also had solid performance, each collecting three hits on the weekend.

Ole Miss and Jackson State are meeting on the diamond for just the 10th time ever. The Rebels are undefeated in the nine previous games, the last seven of which have been in Oxford.

Head coach Mike Bianco has managed eight games against the Tigers, including once last season when the Rebels won 18-7 in seven innings.

