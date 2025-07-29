The Grove Report

The Transfer Portal Haul: Ole Miss Baseball Signs Impressive Newcomers This Offseason

Mike Bianco and Co. are cruising in the NCAA Transfer Portal, multiple immediate impact pieces heading to Oxford.

Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels have gone to work this offseason in the NCAA Transfer Portal with multiple key additions.

After an NCAA Tournament Regional exit, Bianco and Co. hit the recruiting trail in order to revamp the roster ahead of next season.

Now, the pieces are being put together with the staff intrigued at the potential the roster attains.

“We’ve checked the boxes or filled the spots that had huge need for us,” Ole Miss hitting coach Mike Clement told Rivals of the Rebels’ transfer work. “With that said, we’re probably not done. We’d probably take one more position player and one more arm.

"The nice thing about being where we’re at is we’d like best available. We feel we have a chance to get best available if he’s out there. I would guess we’re probably not done yet, but we’re really happy with where our roster currently sits. But you never know.”

Which newcomers are in for the Rebels to this point?

The Ole Miss Portal Haul:

Grant Richardson – pitcher (Grand Canyon)
Tristan Bissetta – outfielder (Clemson)
Daniel Pacella – outfielder (Illinois State)
Wil Libbert – pitcher (Missouri)
Marko Sipila – pitcher (San Diego State)
Owen Kelly – pitcher (Saint Louis)
Landon Koenig – pitcher (North Dakota State)
Dom Decker – infielder (Murray State)
Topher Jones – infielder (Pearl River C.C.)

