Three Most Important SEC Baseball Series for the 2025 Ole Miss Rebels
The Ole Miss Rebels are off to a hot start at 11-1 and on a 10-game winning streak behind an offense that has come to life and a pitching staff with its ace back.
Hunter Elliott being back on the hill is the biggest piece to the Rebels' turnaround so far in 2025, and he looks even better than advertised with the fastball velocity up a tick from when we saw him last.
The Rebels have taken care of business so far in the non-conference slate, but with SEC play on the horizon, which SEC series will be the most important for the Rebels in making a return back to postseason play? Here are our picks.
Arkansas -- March 14-16
On opening weekend of SEC play, the Rebels host the Arkansas Razorbacks in one of the more entertaining SEC rivalries in recent history after multiple postseason matchups in the past. Dave Van Horn and Mike Bianco are two of the winningest coaches in SEC history and have had some memorable moments over the years.
This looks to be a top 25 matchup in the coming weeks as Arkansas is a legit top 5 team with tons of Omaha and National Championship hype. If the Rebels want to make a statement, they can do it in week one.
at Mississippi State -- May 9-11
The Rebels finally broke a streak of series losses to the Bulldogs last season in dramatic fashion, taking the final two games to win their first series over their in-state rival in a long while. This series always has some extra juice as Dudy Noble Field is one of the toughest environments in all of college baseball.
Auburn -- May 13-15
The final series of the year against Auburn will be huge, giving Ole Miss one more shot to boost its postseason resume. The 14-to-15-win range in the SEC has been a sweet spot for the committee. Maybe the Rebels pick up a much-needed series win or maybe they have all but solidified a hosting spot. Time will tell as this 2025 season seems more important than ever for this program.