Three Takeaways From Ole Miss Baseball's Sweep of Jacksonville State
The Ole Miss Rebels are on a hot streak on the baseball diamond, and while the competition might not be the best, they have continued to play good baseball. The Rebels are on a 13-game winning streak, sitting at 14-1 with one midweek game left at South Alabama before they welcome the Arkansas Razorbacks to Swayze Field.
Most recently, the Rebels completed yet another weekend sweep, this time over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Let's take a look at three takeaways from the series below.
'The Time Is Now'
Ryan Moerman, who utilizes wrestler John Cena's intro as his walkup song, is the power hitter this Rebels lineup has missed over the past couple of seasons. Moerman went 6-for-13 over the weekend with two bombs, two doubles, and seven RBI, a truly outstanding weekend for the transfer from Illinois.
Moerman can play quality left field, but his outstanding power will keep him in the lineup every day. It's time to see if his talent can translate to SEC play.
Cheng or Paino?
The Rebels might have a position battle heading into week one of SEC play. Luke Cheng and Owen Paino both started in this series against Jax State. Neither have gotten off to great starts at the plate, but it looks like Cheng is currently the better defender and gets on base at a higher clip. Paino is the future at the shortstop position. The question is if the future is now or if it is Cheng's job to lose.
Infield Depth
The Rebels knew they had to make a change after an abysmal defensive season just a year ago, but this year, Ole Miss has fixed that problem and is deep on the infield. Luke Hill can play both positions up the middle as well as the hot corner. Paino can do the same.
Brayden Randle has proven he can play second and also was the starting shortstop for a while last season. Cheng can do that as well, and then you have Judd Utermark who could probably play every position on the field. This versatility is impressive and will be important when you hit the dog days of the season when injuries do happen.
Ole Miss' midweek game against South Alabama is slated for 4 p.m. CT on Tuesday in Mobile.