Three Takeaways: Ole Miss Rebels Baseball Sweeps Wright State
The Ole Miss Rebels are coming off back-to-back sweeps plus a top 25 midweek win over Southern Miss. Not bad for a week's worth of work in the early portions of the regular season.
The Rebels have put together a nine-game winning streak, and the last three of those wins came over the Wright State Raiders this weekend. Let's take a look at three takeaways from the series action.
Bats Stay Hot
During a season, the offense will have its hot and cold streaks, but the Rebels haven't cooled down since Arlington where the bats came to life. The middle of this Rebels lineup can mash, led by Judd Utermark, who homered in each game of the series against Wright State. Austin Fawley also had two homers, and Ryan Moerman had a no-doubter in game two.
Can the Rebels keep this up for an entire season? No, but they have flexed their offensive superiority against lower competition, something they couldn't always do in the past two years.
Nine in a Row
The Rebels are taking care of business so far. After the three game sweep of the Raiders, the Rebels have won nine games in a row, something some teams at the top of the rankings can't say. For example, the Texas A&M Aggies had lost four in a row before a recent beatdown of Rice. Ole Miss handling business all you can ask for before the gauntlet of SEC play starts.
Free Passes
If you are going to look to one area to critique after a dominating weekend, it would be the free passes the Rebels pitching staff gave up. The pitching staff had 16 walks on Friday and Saturday, something that would lose you a series in SEC play.
For Ole Miss to get back to the postseason, the pitching staff will have to be more consistent within the strike zone. Still, it's easier to correct these mistakes when you're winning, and for now, the Rebels are doing just that.