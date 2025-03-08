WATCH: Hayden Federico Hits First Career HR For Ole Miss Baseball
The No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels claimed a series-opening win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Friday night at Swayze Field in Oxford, and a sixth-inning offensive explosion was a big reason why.
In that sixth inning, things became emotionally-charged in Oxford as Ole Miss outfielder Isaac Humphrey was called out on a questionable third strike call, bringing head coach Mike Bianco out of the dugout for an argument. The Rebels responded well to the adversity, seeing back-to-back solo home runs from Austin Fawley and Will Furniss to tie the game at four.
It was then that shortstop Luke Cheng was able to reach base after being hit by a pitch, and in came freshman phenom Hayden Federico to the plate.
Federico faced a 1-1 count with two out and Cheng at first when he put a pure swing onto a ball that traveled 396 feet to right field for a two-run home run that gave Ole Miss the lead. That marked the first home run of Federico's collegiate career, and you can view the sequence below.
Federico has burst onto the scene in Oxford during the non-conference portion of his freshman season, holding a .395 batting average, and he has now added a home run to his resume. He also played the role of hero on Wednesday night when Ole Miss utilized his RBI single in the 10th inning to walk off Murray State in its midweek win that pushed the team's winning streak to 10 games, a run that moved to 11-straight on Friday.
The Rebels will go for the series win over Jacksonville State on Saturday in a 1:30 p.m. first pitch at Swayze Field.