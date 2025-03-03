WATCH: Ole Miss SS Luke Cheng Makes Impressive 'Web Gem' Catch in Outfield
The No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels secured a series sweep over the Wright State Raiders on Sunday with a 7-3 final score, and one of the top moments from the game came via Rebels shortstop Luke Cheng.
Cheng, like many Ole Miss position players, has split time at short in the early portions of the season, but he made his presence felt on Sunday with a web gem catch in the outfield during the seventh inning of the series finale against Wright State.
A pop fly was in danger of falling between Cheng and left fielder Hayden Federico, and both players dove for the ball. It was Cheng, however, who made the impressive catch. You can view the video below.
Cheng went 0-for-1 at the plate on Sunday, but he managed to get on base three times, twice via a walk and once via a hit by pitch. He has mostly split time at shortstop this season with freshman Owen Paino who was a key part of Ole Miss' recruiting class last offseason. Cheng is also a newcomer to Oxford, however, having transferred in from Illinois State.
The Rebels have now won nine straight games and hold a record of 10-1 overall. They are scheduled to play two midweek games this week (weather permitting) against Southeastern Louisiana and Murray State in Oxford, and then they will welcome Jacksonville State to Swayze Field for a weekend series beginning on March 7.
First pitch on Tuesday between Ole Miss and SELA is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT, if the rain holds off, and it will be televised on SEC Network+.