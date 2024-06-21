What Positions Should Ole Miss Baseball Attack in the Transfer Portal?
The Ole Miss Rebels have made big changes so far this offseason with the addition of Joel Mangrum to the coaching staff, but what about the players who will take the field next spring?
The Rebels also coming off back-to-back disappointing seasons and have to be ready to return to work and return to the NCAA tournament like the program has done most years under head coach Mike Bianco. Before the first fall practice, this team needs to be revamped with proven talent.
The Rebels found success with some pieces in the portal last season, but it felt like the team could never really put it all together. Andrew Fischer, for example, had a monster season at the dish but struggled defensively at times during the year.
If the Rebels could shore up a few things, the pieces are in place to return to the tournament and compete in the SEC. Here are some positions that Ole Miss should consider attacking in the transfer portal.
Catcher
One of the biggest head-scratchers of the year was defensively behind the plate for the Rebels.
The Ole Miss program has produced some big-time catchers throughout the Bianco era, but the 2024 season was a complete disaster. Eli Berch and Trenton Lyons have hit the portal, leaving Campbell Smithwick as the only catcher on the roster. Even if Smithwick turns out to be the guy behind the plate in 2025, the Rebels will need to add depth.
Utility
The Rebels seem to always have a guy who can play both the outfield and the infield at a high level, guys like Justin Bench and TJ McCants, who could rotate and fill holes all over the field, if needed.
This team made the most errors in the SEC in 2024 and was rotating guys in-and-out all season long. Finding a defense-first guy who could plug holes and platoon at multiple positions could give you more confidence in the outfield and the infield units.
Arms
The Rebels have lost a couple of pitchers to the transfer portal and will need to add capable SEC arms.
Can Wes Mendes step up in year two and be a Saturday or Sunday guy? Will Xavier Rivas be suiting up for the Rebs in 2025? Can Liam Doyle take a step forward? All of these questions Mangrum will need to address as the new pitching coach as he tries to build his staff.
Big Bat
Another big bat to pair with Andrew Fischer and Will Furniss could turn this lineup into a juggernaut, if it can perform to its potential.
You can never have too many big-time hitters.