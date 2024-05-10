2024 NBA Draft Hopes Alive For Two Ole Miss Guards
OXFORD, Miss. – Two Ole Miss Rebels are preparing to make a run at joining the NBA, as senior guards Matthew Murrell and Allen Flanigan recently received invites to the 2024 NBA G League Elite Camp.
The camp will be held over the weekend at Wintrust Arena in Chicago and will give 45 invitees an opportunity to play in front of NBA coaches, scouts, and front-office executives. The players will be tested with five-on-five games as well as strength and agility drills.
Many wondered if Murrell would be returning to Ole Miss for one more season after the Memphis native missed the NBA Draft’s early entry deadline, despite hinting that he was done after the 2023-24 season. In four seasons with the Rebels, Murrell racked up 1,444 career points which is 16th in program history. The 6-4, 200-pound guard is also fifth in program history in three-pointers made with 218. Murrell was named to the NABC All-District Second Team and the All-SEC Second Team after averaging 16.2 points per game in 2024.
Flanigan just completed his first season in Oxford after the 6-6, 215-pound guard transferred from Auburn ahead of the 2023-24 season. In his lone season with the Rebels, Allen averaged a career-best 14.8 ppg while also leading Ole Miss with 6.1 rebounds per game. Allen has no more collegiate ability remaining.
The 2024 NBA Draft is set for June 26-27 in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and will be televised on ESPN and ABC.