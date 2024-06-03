ESPN Reveals 2024 FPI Rankings, Data Not Kind to Ole Miss Rebels
OXFORD, Miss. – Preseason Top 25 projections have been pouring in all offseason as experts try to predict the new hierarchy of college football ahead of the 2024 season. The Ole Miss Rebels have earned some rather favorable predictions after recruiting the No. 3 transfer portal class in the nation, but that hype took a small nosedive on Monday when ESPN released its 2024 College Football Power Index (FPI).
The FPI used by ESPN helps calculate how good a team’s year might be, and the Rebels came in at No. 16 in the FPI Top 25 and received a questionable projection for their win-loss average.
Most experts have the Rebels pegged as a Top 10 team entering the 2024 season, so a ranking outside the Top 15 is certainly a head-scratcher. In ESPN’s final post-spring Top 25 this offseason, the outlet put Ole Miss at No. 6 in the nation. ESPN’s computers also have the Rebels averaging an overall record of 7.9 wins and 4.2 losses in 2024, despite Ole Miss being one of the current betting favorites to win the national title.
Given that the playoffs have expanded to 12 teams, missing the postseason would be considered a huge loss for Ole Miss in 2024. If this loaded roster cannot even get to eight wins like ESPN’s FPI predicts, there may be some serious changes in 2025 for the Rebels. However, with a favorable schedule and strong roster, Ole Miss should have little to no trouble clearing that lowly 7.9 wins projection in 2024.