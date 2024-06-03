How Are Former Ole Miss Rebels Jacob Gonzalez, Tim Elko Handling Double-A Birmingham?
In 2021, it was apparent that the lanky freshman from Southern California was going to be a star for the Ole Miss Rebels.
Jacob Gonzalez burst onto the scene for Mike Bianco's team, blasting bombs out of Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, in the Rebels' early-season round robin bout against some of the top programs in college baseball. The soft-spoken shortstop has a sweet left-handed swing with the ability to hit for power and average, and after a great career in the college ranks plus a national championship, the Chicago White Sox took him 15th overall in the 2023 draft.
After spending some time in rookie ball and with Kannapolis in the Carolina League, the White Sox sent the now-22-year-old to Birmingham. So far so good for Gonzalez and the Barons, as through 12 games, he is hitting for a .360 average with nine RBIs, five doubles and a long ball. It looks like Gonzo is taking advantage of his opportunities so far in Double-A.
Jacob is the No. 7 prospect in the White Sox system, so it will be fun to watch him develop into a big league hitter.
Former Rebel Tim Elko is also in the White Sox system and got an invite to big league spring training this year. Elko is in his second stint in Birmingham and has been pretty consistent so far this year, hitting for a .290 average.
Elko is the 39th overall prospect in the White Sox system and could be someone the White Sox give a shot at the big league level sooner rather than later. It's been a rough year on the South Side of Chicago as the Sox have have the worst record in the Major Leagues, winning only 15 games so far this season. Maybe they give some of their prospects a chance at some point this year.
Another thing to remember is that Calvin Harris is also in the White Sox system as they took him the the fourth round in 2023. Harris is currently in High-A Winston-Salem as he continues in his development. It would be a lot of fun to see these guys all in the big leagues for the Sox, but time will tell if the former national championship trio will meet again on the South Side.