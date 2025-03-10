Betting Odds: What Are Ole Miss' Chances of Winning the SEC Tournament?
The Ole Miss Rebels will not see action in the SEC Tournament until Thursday, but they are hoping for a long run in Nashville this week against some stiff competition.
Ole Miss enters the conference tournament in the middle of the pack, from a seeding perspective. The Rebels are the 8-seed this week in Nashville, meaning their first game of the tournament will come on Thursday against the winner of Wednesday's game between 9-seed Arkansas and 16-seed South Carolina.
As is the case when postseason basketball rolls around, Vegas has odds for the winners of college basketball conference tournaments this week, including the action set to take place in the SEC. The Rebels are currently listed with the eighth-best odds to cut down the net Nashville, and you can view the entire list of odds below from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Auburn Tigers +140
Florida Gators +250
Alabama Crimson Tide +500
Tennessee Volunteers +600
Kentucky Wildcats +2500
Texas A&M Aggies +2500
Missouri Tigers +4000
Ole Miss Rebels +6000
Mississippi State Bulldogs +8000
Arkansas Razorbacks +15000
Texas Longhorns +25000
Georgia Bulldogs +25000
Vanderbilt Commodores +25000
Oklahoma Sooners +25000
South Carolina Gamecocks +25000
LSU Tigers +25000
The top of this list is a bit jumbled with Auburn, Florida and Alabama all coming in with +500 odds or better to win the conference tournament. From there, Tennessee comes in at +600, and then there's a jump down to Kentucky and Texas A&M at +2500.
Missouri is then at +4000 followed by Ole Miss. The Mississippi State Bulldogs, a team that took Ole Miss down twice in the regular season, is sitting with +8000 odds.
Action in Nashville this week is set to begin on Wednesday. That day will feature (16) South Carolina vs. (9) Arkansas; (13) Texas vs. (12) Vanderbilt; (15) LSU vs. (12) Mississippi State; and (14) Oklahoma vs. (11) Georgia. As noted above, the winner of the game between South Carolina and Arkansas will advance to face Ole Miss at Noon CT on Thursday.
The Rebels' first game in the conference tournament will be televised on SEC Network.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.