Bracket Watch: Where Does Ole Miss Basketball Land in Latest NCAA Tournament Projections?
The No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels are coming off a big win over the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday night, but how did the action in Oxford impact the Rebels' standing in NCAA Tournament projections?
According to Joe Lunardi's latest bracketology update on ESPN, Ole Miss is currently projected to be a 5-seed in the Midwest (Indianapolis) region of the bracket. Along with the Rebels in Seattle would be 4-seed Arizona, 12-seed UC Irvine and 13-seed Akron.
The Rebels are one of 13 SEC teams to be included in the field, including the No. 1-overall-seed Auburn Tigers. The Arkansas Razorbacks are listed as the "first team out" of these projections, Oklahoma and Georgia receive one of the last four byes, and Vanderbilt is one of the last four in.
Looking at some of the other SEC foes in the bracket, Alabama holds a No. 1 seed in the Midwest region, and Texas is a 10-seed in that quadrant as well. In the South, top-seed Auburn and 7-seed Mississippi State represent the conference, and 1-seed Tennessee, 6-seed Missouri, 10-seed Georgia and 2-seed Texas A&M are in the West portion.
Rounding out the SEC representation is 4-seed Kentucky, 10-seed Oklahoma and 2-seed Florida in the East.
Ole Miss has put itself in prime position to make a tournament run, but it will have to continue to stack wins in SEC play if it hopes to carry on that momentum. The Rebels' next opportunity to gain a conference victory comes on Saturday night in Baton Rouge against the LSU Tigers.
Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.