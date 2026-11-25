Ole Miss men's basketball has opened the 2026 season with something to prove, and transfer guard Adam "Budd" Clark has quickly become one of the driving forces behind the Rebels' early success.

In the Rebels' maiden voyage to Hawaii and the Southwest Maui Invitational, Clark has quickly shown the nation that he and Ole Miss are legitimate contenders, knocking off No. 19 BYU at the Lahaina Civic Center today after trampling Clemson yesterday. Heading to the tournament championship tomorrow, the Rebels will face either Providence, a Big East opponent, or No. 8 Arizona, BYU's fellow Big 12 contender.

Catapulting Ole Miss into the national conversation, Clark has transformed how Chris Beard's program plays on both ends of the court. Continuing the Rebels' defensive dominance against two strong sides in Maui, Clark and Ole Miss look certain to right the wrongs of Ole Miss's 2025-2026 struggles.

A Chip on the Rebels' Shoulders

Budd Clark | Ole Miss Athletics

Clark did not have as easy a transition to collegiate basketball as a player of his caliber would usually have. Standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and not receiving any recruitment until his final high school game, Clark began his college career at Merrimack in New Hampshire. Transferring to Seton Hall in South Orange, New Jersey after two strong seasons with the Warriors, Clark was key for the Pirates and was named to the Big East All-Defensive team and to the all-conference second team.

Despite being constantly overlooked, Clark has thrived in his three college seasons, becoming just the second active player to score 1,500 points and accumulate 500 assists in his second game in Oxford. Clark's first game for the Rebels was his 100th start and game collegiately, and despite the early accolades, the Philadephia-native has never lost sight of his goals.

"I have been grounded my whole career. I never get too high or too low... I don't care about scoring as long as we are winning," Clark said following the Rebels' win over Southeastern Louisiana on November 10th, emphasizing that his own success will always come second to the prosperity of his team as a whole.



Chris Beard has had high praise for Clark since his arrival in Oxford, describing him as the quintessential "Philly guard"; a compliment of exceptional heights with the cities storied history of producing legendary basketball talent.

Clark added yet another feather to his cap in Maui today, becoming the first Rebel in over a decade to reach 20 points, five assists and five steals in a single game. The guard has constantly pestered opposing ball handlers this year, as Clark has 13 steals in just the last three games, a primary reason why Ole Miss leads all of Division 1 in steals, forced turnovers and turnover margin.

In a postgame interview with ESPN's college basketball studio analysts, Clark delved further into his own mentality and the full team's perspective ahead of tomorrow's Maui Invitational title game.

“We all got a chip on our shoulders," Clark said. “Everybody already counted us out; they think we ain’t supposed to be here. We want to prove to ourselves that we deserve to be here”

With Ole Miss headed to its first Maui championship game in its first attempt, Clark has turned the Rebels into a force to be reckoned with not just in conference play, but now for all teams who have aspirations for March.

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