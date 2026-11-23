Heading out of the US mainland again after a preseason trip to Puerto Rico, Chris Beard and Ole Miss men's basketball tipped off in their first game in the prestigious Southwest Maui Invitational. Coming in off a strong 4-0 start, the Rebels faced off against their first heavily contested opponent yet, Clemson.

Ole Miss took down the Tigers, 82-62, and Beard will certainly be happy with how his side looked today.

Despite the 9:30 a.m. local start time, Ole Miss came out firing on all cylinders at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, shooting to a 20-2 lead early and building it to a 50-26 halftime lead. Playing with the same signature aggression preached by Beard, the Rebels looked fantastic against the ACC Tigers.

Dominating from start to finish, Ole Miss handled its first high-tier opponent well, dispatching Clemson and moving on to face the winner of Washington and No. 19 BYU at 1:30 p.m. CT tomorrow in Maui.

Physicality Favors The Rebs

Mar 11, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Chris Beard talks with guard Ilias Kamardine (6) during a break in action against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss has thrived this season by imposing itself physically, and there certainly were questions about whether or not the Rebels could continue this trend against higher-level programs like the ones they would be facing in Maui.

Beard's side had no issue imposing itself over Clemson.

While the early tip can help excuse the Tigers slightly, Ole Miss looked able to make the game its own from the get-go, leaving Clemson chasing from the start. On the opening possession, Budd Clark forced a turnover, tying up his man and sending the Ole Miss bench into a frenzy with just 10 seconds gone from the clock.

Roman Siulepa, Ilias Kamardine and Corey Stephenson each had highlight moments of their own that allowed them to show off their physicality. Despite struggling offensively again, Siulepa made himself useful defensively, compiling three first-half steals, throwing his frame around and running the Tigers off the floor.

Playing aggresively in the early season non-conference slate is one thing, doing so in Maui is another. Should Beard's men continue playing in this style in the SEC, the sky is the limit in Oxford.

Up-Tempo Offense Gets Ole Miss Going

Ole Miss forced Clemson into a deep hole in the first half, and that was made possible not just by defensive intensity. The Rebels played fast in Maui, completely dictating the pace of the matchup in Hawaii.

The game settled into a simple rhythm: Clemson would take a slow, methodical possession, and following either a miss or takeaway from Ole Miss, the Rebels would sprint down court and take the first shot available. With Stephenson and Kamardine establishing confidence scoring early, Beard's team had no issue playing quick and continue burying the Tigers' further.

Stephenson's energy was infectious today in Maui, and the "everyday guy" mentality he described that he likes to live with was clear to see on the day. Playing with so much joy and energizing the players around him, the Florida International transfer is setting up to be key to the Rebels bounce back campaign.

A Flourish From Beyond the Arc

While it may be thanks to the notoriously soft rims at the Lahaina Civic Center, Ole Miss looked like a new team from three-point land in Maui. Averaging just seven threes made per game, the Rebels made eight in the first half against Clemson and looked to have no fear going at it from range. Going on 18-0 and 13-4 runs in the first period, Ole Miss used the longshot to its advantage in the islands.

Kamardine took advantage the most of the rims in Maui, shooting a perfect three of three in the first half from long range, and late in the half the Frenchman was still outscoring the Tigers by himself.

Ole Miss has needed a spark to arise from three-point range, and with the team finding it during Feast Week, things are looking sweet for the Rebels ahead of a tough conference slate.

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