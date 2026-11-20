Ole Miss Basketball has gotten off to a great start in 2026, going 4-0 and showing incredible defensive prowess.

The Rebels have played exactly how head coach Chris Beard would hope, holding opponents to just 52.5 points per game, which is strong for the nation's best defensive unit in the nation. Alongside limiting opponents to low scoring, Beard's side leads the SEC in forced turnovers, creating a strong foundation for the program to build on heading into the Southwest Maui Invitational.

Earning an invitation to the most iconic Feast Week tournament shows what Beard has done for Ole Miss basketball since arriving in Oxford. The Rebels tip off against Clemson on Monday at 1:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2 in paradise, looking to move to 5-0 in their first real showdown of the young season.

A First True Test

Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Patton Pinkins (23) reacts after a made three point basket against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Four wins on the bounce to begin the season, Ole Miss could not have asked for an easier start to its comeback season following a rough 2025 campaign. The Maui Invitational presents the Rebels not just with an opportunity to display their defensive style on a national scale, but to show that they can keep up with March Madness caliber teams in a tournament format.

Opening the year with Alcorn State, Central Arkansas, Southeastern Louisiana and Nicholls State, Ole Miss has yet to play a high-tier opponent. Though things have gone smoothly against low-major teams, little is able to be determined about Beard's side until a strong opponent is faced.

Maui allows for all of those doubts to be tested in a big way.

The Rebels play in the Maui Invitational opener against Clemson, ranked 75th nationally in Ken Pomeroy's (KenPom) rankings. Ole Miss, while currently slotting in at 27th, has yet to play a team inside the top 150 nationally.

Thrust into the spotlight in Hawaii following a breeze of an open to the year, the Rebels will need to quickly turn it on in paradise, displaying that the defensive intensity signature of the team to date is not just able to be performed against lesser opponents.

Should Ole Miss defeat Clemson on Monday, the job appears to get harder in Maui. Playing the winner of BYU and Washington, the Rebels could face an even greater challenge, the No. 21 Cougars should BYU moves on.

It cannot be ignored what Beard's side has done to date in the young 2026 season, but facing a strong ACC opponent in Hawaii will show what the Rebels are made of ahead of conference play.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.