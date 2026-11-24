Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels have made a massive early-season statement.

Budd Clark scored a team-high 20 points and Ole Miss rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat No. 19 BYU in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational on Tuesday, 73-63. The Rebels advance to the finals in Maui and will play the winner of Arizona/Providence.

Ole Miss started the second half on a 17-0 and never looked back. BYU was left stunned and never able to fully recover for the rest of the game

Here's three main takeaways from the game.

Corey Stephenson is a Budding Star

Florida International Panthers forward Corey Stephenson (3) dunks the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stephenson isn't new to this. He's in his fourth year of college basketball and even received interest from the NBA this past offseason after signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Detroit Pistons.

That said, there was still another level of production he had to prove he could reach at the SEC level. He didn't have a chance to do that during the first five games of the season, as Ole Miss had yet to be tested by any real competition.

And after Tuesday's performance, it's clear he's ready to be one of the team's most impactful players this season.

Stephenson showd off his elite two-way prowess against BYU. Clark finished as the team's leading scorer, but Stephenson was the main reason Ole Miss rallied in the second half thanks to what he did on both ends of the court.

He finished with 18 points on 7 of 16 shooting while adding three rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

The foul shooting and offensive efficiency will need to be better but it's hard to be excited about what Stephenson has in store this year.

Ole Miss' Defense Shut Down BYU

It will be hard for the Ole Miss defense to have a better performance this season than it did against BYU on Tuesday.

Ole Miss scored 27 points off of 23 turnovers by BYU.

But most importantly, the Rebels held BYU without a field goal for 17 total minutes of game action. From the 3:58 mark of the first half to the 6:40 mark of the second half, the Cougars didn't have a single basket, scoring only from free throws during that span.

In the second half, BYU went 3 of 20 from the floor, 0 of 10 from 3-point range, and committed 13 turnovers.

It doesn't get much more dominant than that.

Ole Miss is Ready to Contend in the SEC

Tuesday's win showed that Beard's program is ready to contend again after a disappointing year last season.

It wasn't a fluke either. Defense travels. When shots aren't falling, defense can win games, and that's what championship-level teams are supposed to do. The Rebels proved

Ole Miss still needs to pass a flurry of tests during the SEC gauntlet, but it's clear the Rebels' defense will give them a shot in every game this season.

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