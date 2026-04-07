Chris Beard, Ole Miss Basketball Receive Massive News Amid Recent Transfer Buzz

Ole Miss Rebels guard Patton Pinkins will be back in Oxford for the 2026-27 season after revealing intentions of returning to the program for next year, according to Draft Express.

Pinkins is coming off of a true freshman campaign where he averaged 10.6 points per game while shooting 41 percent from three-point range during Southeastern Conference play.

The 6-foot-5 19-year-old started in 19 games during the Rebels' SEC slate where he quickly emerged as a critical retention piece for Ole Miss this offseason.

Along with Pinkins revealing intentions of returning for the 2026-27 season, Ole Miss will also retain star guard Ilias Kamardine after announcing his plans already this offseason.

Kamardine made his move to Ole Miss last offseason after hopping on a flight to Oxford from France where he averaged 11.3 points, 3.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game across his first season with the program.

NEWS: Ole Miss' Patton Pinkins is returning to Oxford for his sophomore season, he told DraftExpress.



The 6'5, 19-year-old guard started 19 games in the SEC, averaging 10.6 points in 29 minutes and shooting 41% from 3 in conference play.



An important retention for Chris Beard. pic.twitter.com/5HEWNk6kpe — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 6, 2026

The talented guard shot 42 percent from the field and scored 15-plus points on double-digit occasions while emerging as a critical component to the Rebels' rotation.

Now, with both Pinkins and Kamardine set to return to Oxford for the upcoming season, Beard and Co. will now continue their roster reload with the Transfer Portal now officially open for business as of Tuesday, April 7.

“That’s a good question. Probably not in the mental space to answer that fully now,” Beard said at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season. “Obviously, in college basketball, guys choose to go elsewhere; they choose to come back.

"Each player on our team will have that decision. It will be their decision. It will be a conversation to make sure that both sides align.

“Our relationship with these players is just getting started, whether we coach them next year or not. That’s one thing you can get in our program: we’re going to have your back for the rest of our lives. These guys, hopefully, every single one of them will outlive me by a million years. Till the day I’m not here anymore, we’ll have their backs.”

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