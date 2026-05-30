Judd Utermark Makes Ole Miss Baseball History With Monster HR in Lincoln Regional
On a 1-0 pitch in the bottom of the first, Ole Miss slugger Judd Utermark launched a 391-foot no-doubter to right-center, jolting the Rebels to life and becoming the first player in program history to reach 50 career home runs.
After a disappointing first inning that saw Arizona State take a 2-0 lead, Utermark not only shifted the momentum but also continued to separate himself in the Ole Miss record books.
The Rebel slugger's rise has been defined by constant power, coming off a season in which he hit 22 home runs, the second-most in a season by an Ole Miss hitter. By the time 2026 rolled around, Rebel fans knew they were on record watch as he chased legends Tim Elko (46) and Kyle Gordon (48).
Climbing Toward History
Utermark made sure to deliver it in front of the home crowd. On May 13, he jumped on the first pitch and launched a two-run shot for his record-breaking 49th career homer, setting the program mark.
With modern hitting trends shifting towards aggressive launch angles and higher exit velocities to lift the ball out of the park, hitters are also becoming more technical and powerful, putting long-standing home run records in jeopardy. But with the transfer portal constantly shuffling rosters, Utermark may be the last Rebel to wear the uniform long enough to hit 50 home runs.
A Milestone in a Changing College Game
Ole Miss is guaranteed at least one more game — and two if it ends in the winners' bracket tonight. With more opportunities at the plate, 50 may not be the final number before it's all said and done.
Every additional home run adds a record that stood for 39 years, making every trip to the plate a potential piece of history for Ole Miss fans.
From his first career homer in a pinch-hit effort against Delaware in 2023 to launching his 50th in a renewed push for Omaha, Utermark has been a key piece in the resurgence Ole Miss baseball has made over the last few seasons.
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Benji Haire is a sports writer covering the SEC and Ole Miss. Based in Mississippi, Haire provides an on-the-ground perspective around Ole Miss, blending daily coverage with deeper analysis of the issues shaping the program and conference. Away from the keyboard, he spends time on the golf course or camping with his family.Follow benjihaire2125